Emil Nakijin Hotel / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Architect In Charge: Shinichi Ogawa

Design Team: SHINICHI OGAWA & ASSOCIATES

Clients: EMIL NAKIJIN

Collaborators : Kaisei Company Limited

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. EMIL NAKIJIN is a 5 room minimalist luxury hotel located 160m above sea level, overlooking the nature of Okinawa. The site is located on the mountain of Nakijin, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. Positioned atop a north-facing cliff, the endless nature spreads out below, with a panoramic view of the East China Sea.

According to the layout plan, the road leads up to the south of the hotel, where each guest room is positioned to overlook the view on the north-facing cliff. The interior of each guest room consists of a bed space, living space, and a shower room. The exterior of each room consists of an open-air bath, a terrace, and an infinity pool. The interior and exterior are connected via large custom-built stainless steel sliding glass doors.

Upon entering the guest room from the walkway in the south of the hotel, breathtaking and boundless nature appears before you. Opening the glass doors, the inside, outside, nature, and the ocean are seamlessly connected and the feeling of freedom overwhelms you. On the other hand, the southern approach to the hotel presents a massive façade with no openings. The walkway leading to the guest rooms is a space that allows light to enter only from the courtyard, aiming for a space that contrasts with the guest rooms.

Architectural elements comprises minimal floors, walls and the roof. The minimalist, white-based space has only the essentials and no unnecessary decorations, allowing the ever-changing natural light, colors and air to be taken in. It is a space where you can feel the great outdoors while staying inside. This project is an exclusive boutique hotel where guests can experience minimalism and clear space composition whilst enjoying the panoramic view to the fullest.