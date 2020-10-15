Submit a Project Advertise
Emil Nakijin Hotel / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Emil Nakijin Hotel / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

© Koji Fujii© Koji Fujii© Koji Fujii© Koji Fujii+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Shinichi Ogawa
  • Design Team:SHINICHI OGAWA & ASSOCIATES
  • Clients:EMIL NAKIJIN
  • Collaborators :Kaisei Company Limited
  • Country:Japan
© Koji Fujii
© Koji Fujii

Text description provided by the architects. EMIL NAKIJIN is a 5 room minimalist luxury hotel located 160m above sea level, overlooking the nature of Okinawa. The site is located on the mountain of Nakijin, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. Positioned atop a north-facing cliff, the endless nature spreads out below, with a panoramic view of the East China Sea.  

© Koji Fujii
© Koji Fujii
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Koji Fujii
© Koji Fujii

According to the layout plan, the road leads up to the south of the hotel, where each guest room is positioned to overlook the view on the north-facing cliff. The interior of each guest room consists of a bed space, living space, and a shower room. The exterior of each room consists of an open-air bath, a terrace, and an infinity pool. The interior and exterior are connected via large custom-built stainless steel sliding glass doors.

© Koji Fujii
© Koji Fujii

Upon entering the guest room from the walkway in the south of the hotel, breathtaking and boundless nature appears before you. Opening the glass doors, the inside, outside, nature, and the ocean are seamlessly connected and the feeling of freedom overwhelms you. On the other hand, the southern approach to the hotel presents a massive façade with no openings. The walkway leading to the guest rooms is a space that allows light to enter only from the courtyard, aiming for a space that contrasts with the guest rooms.

© Koji Fujii
© Koji Fujii
Sections 02
Sections 02
© Koji Fujii
© Koji Fujii

Architectural elements comprises minimal floors, walls and the roof. The minimalist, white-based space has only the essentials and no unnecessary decorations, allowing the ever-changing natural light, colors and air to be taken in. It is a space where you can feel the great outdoors while staying inside. This project is an exclusive boutique hotel where guests can experience minimalism and clear space composition whilst enjoying the panoramic view to the fullest.

© Koji Fujii
© Koji Fujii

Project location

Address:Okinawa, Japan

Cite: "Emil Nakijin Hotel / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates" 15 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949539/emil-nakijin-hotel-shinichi-ogawa-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

