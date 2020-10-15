Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Wind's House / Green Concept + Nha Cua Gio

Wind's House / Green Concept + Nha Cua Gio

Save this project
Wind's House / Green Concept + Nha Cua Gio

© Bui Minh Quoc© Bui Minh Quoc© Bui Minh Quoc© Bui Minh Quoc+ 51

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: Green Concept, Nha Cua Gio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bui Minh Quoc
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Enscape, INAX, Jotun, Cong Ty Br Tong, Da khai minh, Dai Hong Phat, Minh and more, PUKACO, Tin Phat, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Nguyen Hoang Viet
  • Design Team:Nha Cua Gio, Nguyen Hoang Viet, Tran Do Hoang
  • Interior Architect:Vo Dinh Hung
  • Client:Van Thi Trinh Thao
  • Engineering:Bui Quang Vu
  • City:Da Nang
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bui Minh Quoc
© Bui Minh Quoc

Text description provided by the architects. This project begins with a touching love story of the investor. “We fell in love with each other when we were both young - the high school was full of dreams and ambitions. But after finishing my senior year, I had to move in Ho Chi Minh City to live with my family and left my good memories together with our incomplete first love.

Save this picture!
© Bui Minh Quoc
© Bui Minh Quoc
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Bui Minh Quoc
© Bui Minh Quoc

During the time living and studying in Saigon where is about hundreds of kilometers away from my girl. We just confided, sent nostalgic words through text messages or calls all night and thanked to the wind sending our loving whispers, our soft kisses ... along with the message: “Tell her that just the sweetest dream, so I was happy then, Oh wind!”

Save this picture!
© Bui Minh Quoc
© Bui Minh Quoc

After then, nearly 10 years away, I decided to return to my hometown, We got back together and wished to live each other under the roof -  where that only protects and loves all the time. "My love story moved the hearts of the design team ... and WIND'S HOUSE was born - the end of a distant love.

Save this picture!
© Bui Minh Quoc
© Bui Minh Quoc
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Bui Minh Quoc
© Bui Minh Quoc

WIND'S HOUSE will be a peace place the heart would be sheltered by the heart having the wind walks around, listen, wind learning how to sympathize, and share with each person. The house must ensure that the wind is circulated throughout. So the architects divided the house into 3 main functional blocks separated from each other.

Save this picture!
© Bui Minh Quoc
© Bui Minh Quoc

They are separated by stairs and garden space creating convection gaps to every corner of the house. There is also a large garden located parallel to the working area and perpendicular to the living space. In the Central region, especially Danang in summer, there is always a source of Foehn wind (dry and hot wind), so the design of the Koi aquarium is placed in front of the wind direction with steam to reduce the heat of this wind source.

Save this picture!
© Bui Minh Quoc
© Bui Minh Quoc
Save this picture!
Front Elevation
Front Elevation
Save this picture!
© Bui Minh Quoc
© Bui Minh Quoc

In addition, the house also has some small gardens under the voids. Beside the aesthetic factor, these voids are also combined with the door systems to form ventilation systems, air convection which is very important for the house.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Green Concept
Office
Nha Cua Gio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Wind's House / Green Concept + Nha Cua Gio" 15 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949533/winds-house-green-concept-plus-nha-cua-gio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream