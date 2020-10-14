Hangar / GENS

+ 10

Clients: realm Les Béliers

Engineering: TERRANERGIE thermal engineering

Landscape: Moselle’s coast

City: Ancy-Dornot

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The appearance of a perfectly standard agricultural hangar calls for multiple programs.

The breeding vat room and the partially buried stocks; above, the place of harvest and maceration vats as well as agricultural machinery storage; the tasting room which looks at them; the house of the winegrower; guesthouses.

The only exception to this rigorous organization: the small tunnel where barrels are stored, invisible, and precious.