© Ludmilla CERVENY© Ludmilla CERVENY© Ludmilla CERVENY© Ludmilla CERVENY+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges, Winery, Houses
Ancy-Dornot, France
  • Architects: GENS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  676
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ludmilla CERVENY
  • Clients:realm Les Béliers
  • Engineering:TERRANERGIE thermal engineering
  • Landscape:Moselle’s coast
  • City:Ancy-Dornot
  • Country:France
© Ludmilla CERVENY
Text description provided by the architects. The appearance of a perfectly standard agricultural hangar calls for multiple programs.

© Ludmilla CERVENY
The breeding vat room and the partially buried stocks; above, the place of harvest and maceration vats as well as agricultural machinery storage; the tasting room which looks at them; the house of the winegrower; guesthouses.

© Ludmilla CERVENY
Floor plan
© Ludmilla CERVENY
The only exception to this rigorous organization: the small tunnel where barrels are stored, invisible, and precious.

© Ludmilla CERVENY
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesIndustrial ArchitectureWineryResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "Hangar / GENS" 14 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949450/hangar-gens> ISSN 0719-8884

