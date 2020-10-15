Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Japan
  5. Snowpeak Landstation Hakuba / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Snowpeak Landstation Hakuba / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this project
Snowpeak Landstation Hakuba / Kengo Kuma & Associates

© KATSU TANAKA© IT imaging© IT imaging© KATSU TANAKA+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Mixed Use Architecture, Store
Nagano, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Kengo Kuma Architects & Associates
  • Design Team:Tomoyuki Hasegawa, Genichi Umekawa, Hiroyo Yamamoto
  • Construction Design:SHIMIZU CORPORATION
  • City:Nagano
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© KATSU TANAKA
© KATSU TANAKA

We created an outdoor recreation facility called “Snowpeak Landstation Hakuba” that integrates a store, restaurant, café and outdoor activities with the objective of stimulating economic development of Hakuba Village in Nagano Prefecture.

Save this picture!
© IT imaging
© IT imaging
Save this picture!
© IT imaging
© IT imaging

The woods on the site have been provided with wooden trailer houses so that visitors can enjoy camping as well as glamping. The large roof was created to reflect the silhouette of the three peaks of Hakuba, and a wooden framework using small-diameter pieces of wood was designed on an image of tree branches and snow crystals.

Save this picture!
© KATSU TANAKA
© KATSU TANAKA

The space is divided into sections using the same type of fabric that is used for tarps, and wooden louvers with the bark left on are lined up along the walls in order to create space that make it feels like you are on an “outdoor outing” even though you are inside.

Save this picture!
© KATSU TANAKA
© KATSU TANAKA

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nagano, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kengo Kuma & Associates
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreJapan
Cite: "Snowpeak Landstation Hakuba / Kengo Kuma & Associates" 15 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949441/snowpeak-landstation-hakuba-kengo-kuma-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream