Beka & Lemoine’s Latest Film "Tokyo Ride" Features Pritzker Prize Winner Ryue Nishizawa

Questioning “how rooted architecture practice is and how much the built and cultural environment feeds and shapes our imagination”, Beka & Lemoine’s latest film follows one of the most celebrated Japanese architects of our times, Ryue Nishizawa in his vintage Alfa Romeo (Giulia) as he wanders in the streets of Tokyo. After winning the prestigious DocAviv 2020, the black and white documentary Tokyo Ride will soon première in many major architecture film festivals both in Europe and in North America.

The duo’s latest immersion within Tokyo’s busy daily life, after the multi-awarded “Moriyama San”, showcases a day with Ryūe Nishizawa and his Giulia, presenting the experience of this friendly urban drift. Revisiting the genre of the road movie in a very diaristic and personal way, the black and white documentary is much more than a classical portrait. In fact, “Ryue Nishizawa narrates along the way his strong relationship with his home town through some sites he personally affectionates, buildings that have influenced him, and some of his own architecture projects”.

Revealed for the first time at DocAviv 2020, Tokyo Ride was awarded the “Artistic vision award”. The prize is the highest honor in the “Depth of field” competition, whose goal is to select “films that push the envelope of the genre, redefining the word documentary". Not pretending to encompass the entire oeuvre of Ryue Nishizawa, the Jury's justification states that “something in the intimacy of the car ride creates exceptional conditions to getting to know his personality and his world”.

Ila Bêka & Louise Lemoine’s way to look at architecture is similar to the vision of a cat walking through buildings in the city. It’s a really interesting way to see! -- Ryue Nishizawa

Soon, Tokyo Ride will première in many major architecture film festivals both in Europe and in North America, with screenings at the next CAFx in Copenhagen, AFFR in Rotterdam, MDFF in Milan, and ADFF in New York, among other cities. See below the trailer “that gives you the overall relaxed yet intimate atmosphere of the portrait of a great architect”.