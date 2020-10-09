ShedBOX House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. An old brewery is being converted into a home. The plot in question is part of an inner area that is in the full development of a family home infringement project. The shed roofs are broken down. The existing concrete structure becomes the blueprint for the new plan.

A new steel structure was developed between the old concrete structure. The concrete draws itself as a pencil line between "old" and "new".

The existing elements require a subtle interweaving of quality spaces and honest materials that enter into a dialogue with the existing rough structure. The contradiction between roughness and refinement forms tension to frame the whole.

The new home nestles in the existing contours of the shed. This gives the house a large outdoor space on the living spaces and intimate outdoor space on the more private spaces. The communal garden becomes the green core of the entire site.