S3 Architecture Collaborates with Aston Martin Design to Create First Residential Estate in New York's Hudson Valley

S3 Architecture, in collaboration with the Aston Martin Design Team, has revealed images of its first joint residential project, Sylvan Rock, to be built in the Hudson Valley. The modernist estate nestled in a 55-acre wooded plot generates a rural retreat that comprises a residence, a wellness pavilion, multi-functional guest "pods", treehouse, and agricultural gardens.

Inspired by the natural surroundings, the residence “rises like a dramatic geological rock formation”. Blending modern aesthetic, rural location, and connection to nature, S3 Architecture has imagined a new type of residential architecture. In fact, the design compound generates jagged roofline edges and dramatic cantilevered space. Defined by a blackened cedar facade, the project puts in place a folded panel roof structure.

When designing, we always let the land speak first and respond to it […] the roofline mimics the jagged edges of the rock ledge reaching down into the earth, as if the home is born of and launching from the landscape. -- Christopher Dierig, S3 Architecture partner.

The first single-family, a residential collaboration by S3 Architecture and Aston Martin, is scheduled for completion in 2021. Cathal Loughnane, Head of Aston Martin Partnerships explains that the design is very aligned with Aston Martin's own vision, adding that people can experience the three-dimensional feel of the house in an organic way, just like they would experience one of the Aston Martin cars, “there is no single façade that dominates."

On another hand, S3 Architecture has created guest "pods", three multi-functional spaces accommodating guests, remote office, homeschooling or wellness; and a treehouse generating an unparalleled connection with nature. A dedicated agricultural food garden, accessed via a separate service entrance, can supply both the owner and regional farmers markets.