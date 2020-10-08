Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Tanning in the City / Studio Fragment

Tanning in the City / Studio Fragment

Tanning in the City / Studio Fragment

© Kim Donggyu

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellness Interiors
Yongsan-gu, South Korea
  studio fragment
  Area: 202
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Kim Donggyu
  Architect In Charge: Seo Donghan
  Design Team: Seo Donghan, Jeong Seyoung
  Client: Bae Hanyong
  Engineering And Construction: Yang Seungjo, Jeong Seyoung
  City: Yongsan-gu
  Country: South Korea
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Text description provided by the architects. Seoul is a city where sunny days are rare. Therefore, it is difficult to tan the skin. We observed the act of tanning and designed a space suitable for it. We focused on the inner change rather than the outer change through the act of tanning.

© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu
Plan
Plan
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

We tried to design a space with the theme of relaxation. In reality, it is in the middle of the city center, but I thought of a quiet space away from the city, and I wanted to create a calm space experience.

© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu
Interior Elevation 01
Interior Elevation 01
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

The site was an empty square. We designed narrow corridors between space and space. And so that the entire space is not understood at once, this made a long journey. And it was planned so that each space could have a different way of rest.

© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Project location

Address: South Korea, Seoul, Yongsan-gu, Hannam-dong, Dokseodang-ro, 70 현대리버티하우스 102호, South Korea

studio fragment
