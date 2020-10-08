Tanning in the City / Studio Fragment

+ 25

Architect In Charge: Seo Donghan

Design Team: Seo Donghan, Jeong Seyoung

Client : Bae Hanyong

Engineering And Construction: Yang Seungjo, Jeong Seyoung

City: Yongsan-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Seoul is a city where sunny days are rare. Therefore, it is difficult to tan the skin. We observed the act of tanning and designed a space suitable for it. We focused on the inner change rather than the outer change through the act of tanning.

We tried to design a space with the theme of relaxation. In reality, it is in the middle of the city center, but I thought of a quiet space away from the city, and I wanted to create a calm space experience.

The site was an empty square. We designed narrow corridors between space and space. And so that the entire space is not understood at once, this made a long journey. And it was planned so that each space could have a different way of rest.