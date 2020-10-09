RCKa Designs Net-Zero Carbon Village in the U.K.

London-based RCKa has designed a net-zero carbon retirement village for Chester in the United Kingdom. Located in Boughton Heath, the project was made with engineer Max Fordham to reduce carbon emissions. Nearly 15,000 square meters, the village will be made to achieve the Fitwel Standard with more than 140 apartments as an on-site, extra-care development.

+ 6

As the design team explains, the village proposal aims to "raise the bar" for retirement housing, well-being, sustainability and community cohesion. Formally, the project will include six villas, as well as communal facilities that will be open to the public that are organized around a central avenue and a community square. Linking to car-free routes into Chester, it will be "adjacent to a park and ride, and local transport links, connecting to a nearby canal foot/cycle path." The team hopes the project will respond to a local need for extra-care housing.

The net-zero village is submitted for development by the Retirement Villages Group, and it is awaiting a review decision by Cheshire West & Chester Council by January 2021.

News via RCKa