World
World
The Water House / CIA Design Studio

The Water House / CIA Design Studio

© Quang Dam

Tam Anh Nam, Vietnam
  Architects: CIA Design Studio
  Area:  175
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, INAX, Boss
  Architect In Charge:Nguyen Tien Chung & Tran Trung
  Design Team:CIA Design Studio
  Clients:Tran Van Huu
  Construction:CIA Construction Building and Interior
  City:Tam Anh Nam
  Country:Vietnam
© Quang Dam
“the water house” locates in a new resettlement area in Tam Anh, Nui Thanh, Quang Nam, Vietnam. which is annually influenced by the tropical monsoon climate. All of this gave people here a challenge to brainstorming an idea about building their own house that adapts to all features of the climate. Therefore, clients contact us to have their desires come true.

© Quang Dam
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Quang Dam
 With 7x25 metres of area, The house  is designed for a couple and two son. The functions include 3 bedrooms with toilets, a living room, a kitchen. The owners want a house that could improve their living condition. Started by a rectangular block, we separated it into two cubes connected outside and inside by the buffer space include a porch and a skylight at the center of the house. The main space  include the living and dine area as well as a quiet space located in the cube behind Includes three the bedrooms and two toilet.

© Quang Dam
The  void is placed at the center of the house, which plays as a point to balance the nature. At this space, nature is appeared with its elements such as trees, natural light, the wind, and rains. We scrutinized every detail about climate and the sun’s orbit in order to propose solutions for collecting natural lighting, covering sunlight at the West of the main front of the work, taking cool wind of the river behind.

© Quang Dam
Diagrams
Diagrams
© Quang Dam
Regarding interior aspect, ideas from  tuber furniture locally use to make new ones with the same ideas. All the sofa wood, dining tables or beds are made from natural wood. The house is covered with panel polycarbonate and  vines down from the roof. By that, we could alley the solar radiation on the glass walls. We have fully exploited the lake on the side of the house. In addition, the woody sliding doors were used for letting the living room to be more spacious and well ventilated, furthermore, it helps create an amazing view to admire the sceneries. After a period of use, the investor feels satisfied with the work that we created.

© Quang Dam
