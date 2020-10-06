Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Catamarca Building / Carlos Alejandro Ciravegna

Catamarca Building / Carlos Alejandro Ciravegna

Catamarca Building / Carlos Alejandro Ciravegna

© Sebastián Alonso© Gonzalo Palacios© Gonzalo Palacios© Gonzalo Palacios

  Curated by Clara Ott
Residential
Córdoba, Argentina
  Techinical Direction: Facundo Maidana
  Structural Calculation: Gustavo Gabriel Gonzales
  Artwork: Junco – Pon
  Main Constructor: Juan Condori
  City: Córdoba
  Country: Argentina
© Sebastián Alonso
© Sebastián Alonso

Text description provided by the architects. The project in question is an apartment building with seven stories and a ground floor, located in the General Paz-neighbourhood of the city of Córdoba.

© Gonzalo Palacios
© Gonzalo Palacios

The project seeks to generate apartments that have living room and bedroom spaces with dimensions that allow their use in a comfortable and spacious way.

© Gonzalo Palacios
© Gonzalo Palacios
Floor 01
Floor 01
© Gonzalo Palacios
© Gonzalo Palacios

Taking advantage of the split-levelling required by the official standards, a series of metal terrace balconies are designed as an addition to the main structure, which allows all the apartments to have their own exterior expansion.

© Gonzalo Palacios
© Gonzalo Palacios
Section
Section
© Gonzalo Palacios
© Gonzalo Palacios

The sanitary facilities are centralized after a detailed study of their optimal location. They are located in connection with a technical ceiling, where 100% of the installations are hung, which will allow easy maintenance.

© Gonzalo Palacios
© Gonzalo Palacios
© Gonzalo Palacios
© Gonzalo Palacios

Finally, for the realization of the artwork, which is a requirement of the municipality, a competition was held in which more than 20 artists participated, the winner being the proposal "Luna de Catamarca". The piece is a moon that lights up at night, located on the roof of the building.

© Sebastián Alonso
© Sebastián Alonso

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Calle Catamarca 1554, B° General Paz, Córdoba, Argentina

Carlos Alejandro Ciravegna
Steel Concrete

