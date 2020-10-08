Ronald Lu & Partners Imagines Tomorrow’s Workplace, Meeting Post-Pandemic Needs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners

Ronald Lu & Partners has created in collaboration with BEHAVE, a blueprint for future-ready offices that meet the new needs of the post-pandemic workforce. Reimagining tomorrow’s office and embracing a new working style, the partnership generated “Mindplace”, an office concept that will “improve work efficiency, focus on sustainability and cater to the holistic needs of employees”.

Not meeting the changing needs of employees and unable to accommodate new work behaviors, traditional office designs are no longer fit. In order to create a more suitable environment, Ronald Lu & Partners with BEHAVE have imagined a conceptual office that translates new and emerging work trends, a modern office blueprint. In fact, Bryant Lu, Vice Chairman of RLP, stated that “Mindplace include touch-free technology, open balconies, transformative office spaces, private toilets, indoor and outdoor greening, and an increase in collaborative workspaces that consider the needs of employees”.

Much more than a workplace, the project is “a holistic place where work, play, creation, and socialization occur together, in comfort, safety, and tranquillity”. Redesigned spaces will create both long-term economic and health benefits. Read on for the full guideline, including 7 strategies to implement when creating a “Mindplace”.

Touch-Free Pathway

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners

Employees are able to flow through the office environment, from the main entrance to their work station, without touching any buttons or handles. This “sanitary corridor” has been carefully designed with health-related safety measures such as discreet temperature testing and UV disinfection. Operated by LED sensors or mobile phone applications, contactless technology will allow employees to pass directly from the elevator to their desks.

Open Balconies

Open balcony design will make fresh air and green elements more accessible, creating a more fluid indoor and outdoor environment that can significantly improve the quality of life at work. In the autumn and winter, these open balconies can reduce air conditioning usage, saving energy and costs while creating a positive effect on the urban climate.

Transformable Office Spaces

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners

Personal space and social distancing requirements will carry over from the pandemic to the office of the future, requiring intra-office configurations to be more flexible and adaptable. Traditional office spaces still prize personal offices and permanent cubicle spaces – despite an increase in demand for collaborative breakout spaces. In Mindplace, communication between colleagues will be facilitated by a significant increase to facilitate creativity and knowledge sharing.

In addition, the overall configuration of the office space needs to be reimagined to accommodate new needs – more online meetings, for example. Translucent floor-to-ceiling partitions create safe physical barriers and can be raised or lowered to change ceiling height, modulate light, or partition spaces. Pre-programmed scenarios create instant spatial transformations, allowing for in-person meetings, co-working spaces, virtual interactions, or silent, solitary concentration zones.

Personalized Sanitary Facilities

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners

In Mindplace, independent private bathroom cubicles will replace conventional bathroom stalls and shared sinks. Between each use, UVC technology will automatically disinfect surfaces and kill germs for a more hygienic experience that also reduces cultural and gender bias in the workplace. At the same time, non-contact access and zero-touch facilities can ensure personal privacy and hygiene.

Increased Indoor and Outdoor Biodiversity

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners

Greenery in and around the workplace improves both the indoor and outdoor microclimate and has a positive effect on the physical health and wellbeing of employees and visitors. Mindplace will incorporate a diversity of local and appropriate plant species in its multiple green spaces – balconies, sky gardens, window gardens, green walls, and interior greenery.

Curated Atria

The atrium design creates significant connection spots and places where people can socialize. Mindplace design includes a spacious, open atrium with high ceilings where people can gather, wait, or relax and exchange ideas. These can also be utilized as event spaces to host conferences, forums, or other live events.

Physical and Mental Health and Recreational Facilities

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ronald Lu & Partners

Future workplaces will not only support the economic needs of companies but also the mental and physical needs of employees. Mindplace will allow workers to use their time more flexibly to increase productivity, making numerous on-site amenities available. These may include health clubs, yoga studios, rooftop running trails, swimming pools, and even public gardens that promote relaxation, conversation, and collaboration.

