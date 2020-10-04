Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
LRVO House Extension / Vous Architecture & Design

LRVO House Extension / Vous Architecture & Design

© Collectif Vous© Collectif Vous© Collectif Vous© Collectif Vous+ 23

Houses
Saint-Herblain, France
© Collectif Vous
© Collectif Vous
Text description provided by the architects. In the Preux district, on the edge of Saint-Herblain, France, the 1980’s identical houses line up, only distinguished by their pale colors. Carefully placed above the garage, the LRVO extension takes advantage of the orientation of the plot and extends the house toward the road, facing west.

© Collectif Vous
2nd floor plan - Actual
A simple, one-piece volume, radically wrapped in wood cladding, on the walls as well as on the roof, dialogues with the pavilion. As a sketch of an archetypal house, this new living space is part of the existing building through a fine dialogue with the current roof slopes. Delicately placed on the garage, the project contrasts in its materiality, without however erasing the particular geometry of the pavilion which supports it.

Section
© Collectif Vous
Inside, VOUS also designed and built the furniture. A double-height space fitted with a dressing acts as a hallway, leading to a bathroom facing south, and a bedroom on the other side. Shelves span the whole west wall, turning from a sink to shelves, to a desk, to shelves again, ending in a lecture spot, adjoining the bedroom window. On the upper floor, a roof window enlights a storage space that can be turned, one day, into a guest room or a reading salon.

© Collectif Vous
