House MG / stats architecten

House MG / stats architecten

© DigiDaan© DigiDaan© DigiDaan© DigiDaan+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Schiedam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: stats architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  DigiDaan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Platowood, Roma, AMG, Reynaers, Velux
  • Design Team:Ralph van de Donk, Michiel Bosch, Henk Magrijn
  • Engineering:Jecon Engineering
  • Contractor:Aannemingsbedrijf Lagendijk
  • Cabinet Maker:Jan van Hoorn
  • Developer:Uvago/Architema
  • City:Schiedam
© DigiDaan
© DigiDaan

Text description provided by the architects. In the historic city centre of Schiedam, stats architecten has realized a distinctive villa. Dynamic, spacious, with lots of glass and a hint of maritime sensation, was the wish. In an almost hidden location on the waterfront, the striking exterior houses an interior with a 'widescreen' experience.

© DigiDaan
© DigiDaan
© DigiDaan
© DigiDaan

Idyllic living in the city. The house is part of the project the Plantagewerf: the transformation of a former industrial site into a residential oasis with 6 detached or semi-detached villas, all designed by stats architecten. The location is within the Plantage, a city extension from the 18th century of the old town of Schiedam. It is one of the most beautiful and sought-after residential environments of the city with a unique atmosphere and identity. Facing the Plantage itself - the oldest city park in the Netherlands - are traditionally patrician houses. Directly behind them on the water's edge, there has always been a colourful mashup of functions and scales: from city industry to modest worker's houses, from grand backyards to messy wharves.

© DigiDaan
© DigiDaan

The Plantagewerf adopts this rather loose and varied spatial layout but opts for a modern architectural language that adds contrast and drama. Expressive functionalism. The homes are designed as a family of individuals embedded in a distinct, green setting. Within this ensemble, the design for the house MG is the most radical in modern expression and spatial experience. A simple design with 3 rectangular floors, transforms into a spatial adventure due to the angular rotation of the living floor and the stairwell.

© DigiDaan
© DigiDaan
First floor plan
First floor plan
© DigiDaan
© DigiDaan

The materialization of the exterior is quite sober: wood, metal, and glass - a maritime touch, but also a reference to the former industrial sheds of wood and steel. Sharp corners give the house a dynamic appearance and provide the interior with scenic spectacle. A semi-enclosed balcony and a glass corner for the dining room negotiate between inside and outside. The green surroundings and the experience of the harbour become part of the interior through the large glass surfaces.

© DigiDaan
© DigiDaan

Widescreen, books, and concrete. A house with as much glass as possible and an open plan - that seems incompatible with an extensive book collection. In order to create enough storage space for books, a bookcase was designed over the complete height of the villa. In the entrance hall, the bookcase contains closets for the cloakroom and the fuse box. From there you walk 'through' the bookcase up the stairs as a start of an exciting, spatial route. Proceeding up between and around the bookcase and a wall of in-situ concrete, on every turn you are treated to spectacular, widescreen vistas.

© DigiDaan
© DigiDaan

