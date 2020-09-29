Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884
Ferdows Villa / KRDS (Kourosh Rafiey Design Studio)

Ferdows Villa / KRDS (Kourosh Rafiey Design Studio)
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

© Deed Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Royan, Iran
  • Architects: KRDS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Deed Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Berry Alloc, Jotun, Knauf, Adobe, Arazdarb, Duravit, Iran Concrete Clinic, KerGres, Revit, Rhinoceros, Setarehshomal, Sinatile
  • Architect In Charge:Kourosh Rafiey
  • Design Team:Ashkan Rafiey, Mohsen Yazdian, Shafagh Javidi, Mehdi Safi, Ehsan Dehghani, Mahsa Elahi, Kiana Karimi, Ameneh Karimian
  • Clients:Mr. Mehrazar
  • Engineering:Hosein Hoseini
  • City:Royan
  • Country:Iran
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Ferdows villa is located in the coastal town of Ferdows near Royan city at Mazandaran province. The Caspian Sea on the north and the Royan Forest on the south surround this small town. Moreover, a local park on the northeast side and lush mountains in distance provide good views and green perspectives for this property. At some certain heights, there are remarkable scenery and mastery over the pleasant spaces of the adjacent park.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Following the existing potentials of the land, we changed the initial scheme of the project. Instead of building a four-bedroom villa on two floors, we distributed the program in different levels. As a result, the two floors broke into several slabs, which each positioned based on the spatial conditions, the view and perspective. A vertical void with a staircase in between stiches all these slabs together as a whole. Moreover, this transparent vertical opening creates the sea-forest connection of the Ferdows town symbolically by connecting an old tree in the southern courtyard with a longitudinal pool in the northern courtyard.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

The ground level is dedicated to parking and service areas such as storage and mechanical room. The second floor, which is slightly elevated, houses the main entrance and public areas such as the lounge and kitchen that overlook the northern and southern courtyards on both sides. On the third level, right above the parking, there is a room that can be used for either guests’ room or workspace. This space has a good scenery to the residential town.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

The fourth level is a private living room overlooking the adjacent local park. The fifth floor contains three bedrooms each with particular views respectively to the residential town, the green mountains in distance and the sea. The next level is the first roof garden space that has an equipped grill space and a wonderful view to lush mountains on the south side. The seventh level is the next rooftop garden with sea view and the last level is a garden that has a view on both north and south sides, the sea and the forest.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Circulation Diagram
Circulation Diagram
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

In addition to the unique circulation experience of interior spaces, the layering of spaces is also evident in the exterior shell. The volume appears as floating plates in the surrounding environment. Some of these slabs are working as terraces collaborating with interior spaces to enhance the sense of fluidity in the project, and some others are only plates without any function. In these cases, some openings are considered to make the plates lighter and maintain the spatial connection in the vertical layers.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Project gallery

About this office
KRDS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
