White House / H.a

White House / H.a
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: H.a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2010
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Dam
  • Design Team:H.a
  • Construction:Gia Phat Hung
  • Structure:Minh Lam Company Limited
  • Iron:Tai Loi Company Limited
  • Country:Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. The house on an area of ​​5x18 is the home of 4 members. It is a story about the house of a young couple who just returned from studying abroad and are living with their parents, wishing to have a house with its own characteristics, expressing new personality as well as new thoughts about space. living.

Main Section
Main Section
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
The initial description of the house as a joke: "love white and curves", but it is an interesting and inspiring topic for the design team. The love of the house, along with the 2am talk and talk sessions of the design team and the homeowner, have created a house that is closest to expectations.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Open spaces are connected with large floor clearance, curves are used to create a rhythm as well as the continuity of the floor - wall - ceiling creating structures that sometimes like float, sometimes like wavy, and accumulate every time the perspective changes.

The curves combined with the main material are terrazzo together with the light effects from the large windows, create a soft and clear living space but very cozy as it connects all members of the family. The house is not too ostentatious, but enough to give a lasting impression to those who have passed through the neighborhood. During the day it is like melting in the sun, and at night it is shimmering with cozy colored lights. 

Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan
The result is a house of peace, with the owner it is satisfaction and an adventure, and for the design team, it is enthusiasm and passion. Above all, it is the trust and enthusiasm of both for each other and for the house.

Project gallery

