Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. AK House / Pitsou Kedem Architects

AK House / Pitsou Kedem Architects

Save this project
AK House / Pitsou Kedem Architects

© Eti Buskila© Eti Buskila© Eti Buskila© Eti Buskila+ 26

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Israel
  • Design Team:Shirley Marco, Nir Rotem, Pitsou Kedem
  • Light Design:Orly Avron Alkabes
  • Country:Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Eti Buskila
© Eti Buskila

Text description provided by the architects. This corner house is located at the meeting point of a pair of roads where it reveals an intriguing entrance façade. The flat roof extends the full length of the structure and folds into side walls to seamlessly enwrap the interior space. When looking at the house from the side, the walls confuse the eye, making it impossible to perceive where they begin and end and resulting in a unified and continuous façade. This structural uniformity is further enhanced by the uniform materiality of the roof and the solid walls, which are constructed of exposed concrete.

Save this picture!
© Eti Buskila
© Eti Buskila
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Eti Buskila
© Eti Buskila

Vast expanses of wood-clad and glass walls stretch between the concrete walls, separating the interior and the exterior, and allowing easy movement into and out of the house. It is a floor plan that facilitates a natural flow of air and light to all of the house’s interior spaces, private and public alike. In order to regulate the light, we created wooden louvre elements that screen and reflect sunbeams, at times creating dramatic shadows across the walls of the house.

Save this picture!
© Eti Buskila
© Eti Buskila

One reaches the main entrance via a bridge crossing an impressive sunken courtyard that brings light into the basement and offers a safe play area, while intensifying the sense of height of the front façade. The front door is concealed in a wall clad in wooden panels, which echo the wooden louvres located on other sides of the house. The distinction between interior and exterior spaces is further blurred by the wide overhang beyond the floor-to-ceiling glass sliding wall to extend the already generous open public space to the patio while creating shaded areas in which to escape the sun’s harsh rays. The rectangular shape of the houses is ideal for a single open plan public space with no fixed division. Such a floor plan allows for a family atmosphere where everything is open, and everyone can see everyone else.

Save this picture!
© Eti Buskila
© Eti Buskila
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Save this picture!
© Eti Buskila
© Eti Buskila

Running through the length of the rectangle, steel staircases are anchored between concrete walls. The open treads of the staircases bring an airiness to the upper floor, where a mesh railing borders the corridor to add a sense of openness as you approach the rooms leading off it. The qualities of the mesh are again used in the handrails leading down to the basement. In addition, the family and guest rooms located in the basement all face onto the sunken courtyard to the front of the house and get natural light throughout the daylight hours.

Save this picture!
© Eti Buskila
© Eti Buskila

Locating the house to one side of the lot leaves a large garden that can be viewed from all rooms in the house. As the rooms are located next to one another, they all overlook the garden and swimming pool. This configuration provides every space in the house with exterior frontage. The view from the upper floor is through the wooden louvres – a feature that gives clear sightings of the pool and garden while retaining privacy in the rooms. The living areas, in particular, offer uninterrupted views across the garden and the swimming pool set in a natural green surround and reflected back into the house to give an even greater sense of space and oneness with nature.

Save this picture!
© Eti Buskila
© Eti Buskila

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pitsou Kedem Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIsrael
Cite: "AK House / Pitsou Kedem Architects" 25 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948285/ak-house-pitsou-kedem-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream