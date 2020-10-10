House 97 / César Solórzano arquitectos

+ 19

Lead Architects: César Ulisses Solórzano Munguía, Carlos Jeronimo Silva Treviño

Client: Ulises Mendivil Armenta

City: Colima

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. 97 House is a single-family home developed on an irregular terrain with a triangular base. The industrial concept was at the request of the client and is carried out in both the interior and exterior of the house, enhancing the finishes and shapes that appear throughout the residence.

The color palette and materials take consist of polished cement textures on the walls and floors, natural brick coatings, steel, and wood details that give a cozy and homey touch to their interiors. For the pool and garden, construction materials have been used that amplify the color scale for more vivid tones, thus turning them the center of attention of the house.

97 House is bio-climatically designed: its position is oriented according to the sunshine hours and angles and the winds of the specific geographical area, which allows for extended visibility and light entrance through large glass windows without sacrificing the comfort inside the house. The large windows and the precise position of the domes allow indirect light to be distributed naturally and optimally in all rooms, generating a sensation of spaciousness that fuses the exterior with the interior.

The warm light that results from the lighting design highlights each space and enhances the textures, which gives the atmosphere of the house a romantic touch, which is still full of serenity. The swimming pool is protagonist again in the atmosphere and stimulates the sensation of comfort thanks to its multicolored lighting that generates personalized scenes: light games that can be controlled to the taste of the owner.

The sobriety of its materials and its coarse natural lighting, as well as the punctual warm light, accentuate in this residence the serenity and tranquility, just as it was conceived.