Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Finalists Released for Asian Edition of YTAA 2020

Finalists Released for Asian Edition of YTAA 2020

Save this article
Finalists Released for Asian Edition of YTAA 2020

The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and Creative Europe have announced the 9 finalist projects competing to win the Asian Edition of Young Talent Architecture Award 2020 (YTAA 2020). Established in 2016, the YTAA “supports the talent of recently graduated Architects, Urban Planners and Landscape Architects who will be responsible for transforming our environment in the future."

The Asia Edition of YTAA 2020 was the first independent experience of YTAA with architecture education in China, India, Japan and South Korea, the four strategic partners of the European Union in Asia.

For this first edition, 139 projects were submitted by 190 students of 61 of architecture, landscape and urban design from 39 cities. The 9 finalists of the Asia Edition of YTAA 2020 are:

Related Article

Finalists Released for 2020 Young Talent Architecture Award

The Wall / Peiquan Ma + Yuan Liu + Jing Cheng + Yuxuan Liang + Zi'ang Li
Tianjin University, China

Save this picture!
The Wall / Peiquan Ma + Yuan Liu + Jing Cheng + Yuxuan Liang + Zi'ang Li. Image Courtesy of YTAA
The Wall / Peiquan Ma + Yuan Liu + Jing Cheng + Yuxuan Liang + Zi'ang Li. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Plan for Kulangsu / Zhixuan Wang + Shaoji Wu
Tianjin University, China

Save this picture!
Plan for Kulangsu / Zhixuan Wang + Shaoji Wu. Image Courtesy of YTAA
Plan for Kulangsu / Zhixuan Wang + Shaoji Wu. Image Courtesy of YTAA

SUPER CAMPUS / Xiruo Luo + Yujin Xue + ZishuoZhang + Xinning Hua + Qinglin Jin + Xiaoran Ma + Zhengling Jiang + Shuai Tong + Ziyu Liu + Liqun Hu + Xuezhou Yang + Yuting Jiang + Jingyi Huang
Tongji University, China

Save this picture!
SUPER CAMPUS / Xiruo Luo + Yujin Xue + ZishuoZhang + Xinning Hua + Qinglin Jin + Xiaoran Ma + Zhengling Jiang + Shuai Tong + Ziyu Liu + Liqun Hu + Xuezhou Yang + Yuting Jiang + Jingyi Huang. Image Courtesy of YTAA
SUPER CAMPUS / Xiruo Luo + Yujin Xue + ZishuoZhang + Xinning Hua + Qinglin Jin + Xiaoran Ma + Zhengling Jiang + Shuai Tong + Ziyu Liu + Liqun Hu + Xuezhou Yang + Yuting Jiang + Jingyi Huang. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Mending the gap: Landscape conservation for the island of Aliabet / Shreeni Benjamin
CEPT University, India

Save this picture!
Mending the gap: Landscape conservation for the island of Aliabet / Shreeni Benjamin. Image Courtesy of YTAA
Mending the gap: Landscape conservation for the island of Aliabet / Shreeni Benjamin. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Beach conservation project in Tsujido / Ryusuke Baba
Chiba University, Japan

Save this picture!
Beach conservation project in Tsujido / Ryusuke Baba. Image Courtesy of YTAA
Beach conservation project in Tsujido / Ryusuke Baba. Image Courtesy of YTAA

The Wood Laboratory / Tazuru Harada
University of Tsukuba, Japan

Save this picture!
The Wood Laboratory / Tazuru Harada. Image Courtesy of YTAA
The Wood Laboratory / Tazuru Harada. Image Courtesy of YTAA

New Style of the Artificial Earth / Wataru Maruyama
Tokyo University of Science, Japan

Save this picture!
New Style of the Artificial Earth / Wataru Maruyama. Image Courtesy of YTAA
New Style of the Artificial Earth / Wataru Maruyama. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Field of Rooms / Daye Kim
Seoul National University, South Korea

Save this picture!
Field of Rooms / Daye Kim. Image Courtesy of YTAA
Field of Rooms / Daye Kim. Image Courtesy of YTAA

Yulgok street / JiSoo Kim
Hanyang University (SOA), South Korea

Save this picture!
Yulgok street / JiSoo Kim. Image Courtesy of YTAA
Yulgok street / JiSoo Kim. Image Courtesy of YTAA

The jury was formed by chairwoman Momoyo Kaijima, Minsuk Cho, Chitra Vishwanath, Li Xiangning, and Eduard Kögel. The 4 YTAA 2020 Winners and the 3 Winners of the Asian Edition of YTAA 2020 will be announced on 5th October 2020 at the beginning of the online Young Talent Architecture Award Day.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nicolás Valencia
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nicolás Valencia. "Finalists Released for Asian Edition of YTAA 2020" 24 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948271/finalists-released-for-asian-edition-of-ytaa-2020> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream