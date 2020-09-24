Space Within a Space Installation / AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
© Simone Bossi
Arzignano, Italy
  • Design Team:Marcello Galiotto, Alessandra Rampazzo, Francesca Fasiol
  • Clients:Marco Mettifogo – Alias srl
  • Landscape:Angelo Renna
  • Containers:SO.GE.CO.
  • Containers Handling And Lifting:SAMO Engineering & Service Srl
  • City:Arzignano
  • Country:Italy
© Simone Bossi
Text description provided by the architects. L’architettura non è spazio, […] l’architettura è un gesto del pensiero. Livio Vacchini in “Capolavori” I prefer something like the cave-like-unintentional space. something that is in between nature and artifact — formless form. Sou Fujimoto, “Essays on architecture and ceramics — vol 4”

© Simone Bossi
The project is an act of appropriation of a cave in its dimension of unintentional space, a context where the function is absent; a former industrial building characterized by a shed roof accessible through a vaulted hangar. The clear construction is a former factory which, having lost its relationship with its productive function, reveals itself as ruins, where the possibility of colonization is left open.

Plan
Plan
Section
Section

The project recomposes a new spatiality defined by eight 40 feet containers measuring 12x2.4x2.6m arranged and assembled in two levels. The surrounding space is participating. The containers become the condition through which the relationship with the existing context is performed. By loosing in turn the relationship with their original function, the containers are interpreted as mere irregular volumes arranged in the space.

© Simone Bossi
The container is no longer identified as a container-space, but as a structure-space, which finds indeed in the composition the relationship between archaeology and new insertion. The old is colonized, and the former industrial building appears as a modern cathedral. Having lost the relationship with its most solemn functions, it can be interpreted, again, as a non-intentional space where everything appears for what it is: structure.

© Simone Bossi
Project location

Address:Via Alberti, 11, 36071 Arzignano VI, Italy

AMAA - Collaborative Office For Research And Development
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsItaly
