Thailand Creative Design Center Khon Kaen / Architects 49

+ 45

Lead Architects: Prabhakorn Vadanyakul, Narongwit Areemit

Design Team: Architects 49

Clients: The Creative Economy Agency

Engineering: Architectural Engineering 49

Landscape: Landscape Architects 49

City: Khon Kaen

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) was founded to integrate the ingeniousness of Thai society and culture with modern knowledge and technology. TCDC is neither a school nor a research center, but a source of ‘intellectual entertainment’, aspiring to inspire Thai society with creativity through international learning; from exhibitions, talks, workshops, to a resource center sparking creativity in different dimensions. This is fundamental to the nation’s human resource development.

Isan, or northeastern Thailand, is an arid region prone to drought, where water is scarce due to low precipitation. This harsh environment is the impetus for creativity and the industrious nature of the Isan people. A unique treasure trove of knowledge and culture is borne amidst these environmental limitations, and the design of TCDC Khon Kaen aims to provides a space which supports the flourishing of such Isan creativity.

Large trees are a blessing in this barren landscape, and community activities often take place under the shade of such trees. Gatherings and interaction also take place at the ground floor space under traditionally elevated Thai houses. This provides shade from the sun, enabling people to move from house to house through these sheltered spaces. The design of TCDC drew inspiration from these characteristic community gathering places, with trees surrounding an elevated structure.

TCDC activities promote interaction, thus, in line with this theme, the street-side façade was created to communicate with the passersby. This is enabled by rotatable, reflective panels which not only act as shades, but also function as mirrors providing a glance into the activities going on within, and vice versa. These panels can also be used to announce activities within the center through words and patterns on the façade in a creative, card-stunt fashion.