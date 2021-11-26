New Folies 41 Apartments / SCT Estudio de Arquitectura

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. The composition of the project aims to solve, on the one hand, the program needs of the developer in terms of surface areas and location of different houses and, on the other hand, to give a solution to the different singularities of each project such as the orientation, the implementation of the buildings on the plot, the views or, as in this case, to locate the houses adapting to the strong unevenness of the plot. The buildings are placed on the ground, adapting to the topography so that they do not interfere with each other's sea views and that some look out over the others, with the roof being flat and landscaped.

The complex is made up of 41 single-family homes, 38 of which are semi-detached and three are single houses; there is one big community swimming pool and each house has an exclusive pool. Pedestrian paths run between the different buildings lead to the community pool and solarium. All the slopes to be crossed by the pedestrian walkways, residential gardens, land adaptations with buildings..., are resolved by irregular dry stone walls. Most of the buildings, whose ground floors are semi-recessed to the ground, have been designed with the front enclosure of the ground floor in irregular stone, extending to contain the ground, where possible, so that the visual impact is practical of one floor, which is flown over that stone wall forming the porch of the houses.

According to the conditions of implementation on the ground for the fulfillment of the local codes, and the possibility of accessing the homes, several different typologies. These typologies differ on the access floor according to the level by the one that is possible to reach, length of the building bottom depending on the distances between buildings, and by the topographical implementation.