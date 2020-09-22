MODA Launches Architecture & Urbanism for Justice

Save this picture! Courtesy of Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA)

The Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) has launched the new virtual series Architecture & Urbanism for Justice to foster more equitable approaches to architecture and urbanism. These free courses are presented by the museum and intended for teen and adult designers, non-designers, activists and organizers. Participants will get the chance to learn about the Design Justice movement, discussing case studies and exploring resources to help respond to injustices within their own communities.

As MODA outlines, the Architecture & Urbanism for Justice courses will be held every other Monday from 6:30-8:30pm beginning Monday, September 21. Participants can register for each free online event here, under each event page. The lineup includes:

Intro to Design Justice, Sept. 21 – Join MODA to explore Design Justice, learn about the work that is being done in cities all around the world and explore local projects. During the workshop, participants will also brainstorm and collaborate on interpretations of the Design Justice Network Principles.

Designing a Just City, Oct. 5 – What makes a city just? Would we design better places if we put the values of equality, inclusion or equity first? The Just City Lab investigates the definition of urban justice and the just city, and examines how design and planning contribute to conditions of justice and injustice in cities, neighborhoods and the public realm.

Peacemaking and Spaces for Justice, Oct. 19 – Join MODA as the museum explores how to collectively reimagine justice in the city of Atlanta and beyond, including a look at the Center for Equity, a project transforming a detention center into a peacemaking and community hub.

Tactical Urbanism, Nov. 2 – Learn from local projects to examine how change within public spaces happens in Atlanta. Participants will explore community-led examples and Tactical Urbanism, a practice in which anyone can take ownership and participate in redesigning their public space.

Native / Indigenous Design, Nov. 16 – Participate in a discussion about Native/Indigenous design practices and the ways in which designers are incorporating and approaching projects with this knowledge in mind. MODA will introduce tools and ideas to inspire designers and non-designers to think about their projects, neighborhoods and cities in a holistic way.

Design with Dignity, Nov. 30 at 6:30pm – This conversation will cover designing with dignity, and how architecture and urban design and planning can drive feelings of worth and empowerment for users.