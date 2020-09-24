Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Nanchawan·Shiwu Tribe Homestay / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

Nanchawan·Shiwu Tribe Homestay / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

Nanchawan·Shiwu Tribe Homestay / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

night view. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hostel
Yichang, China
  • Lead Designer:Zhiyong Huang
  • Architecture Design Team:Ruokan Zheng, Han Lai, Xiaofeng Huang, Luxiang Hu
  • Interior Design:Xiaofeng Huang, Zhangmeng Liang, Zhixiang Zhang
  • Landscape Design:Ruokan Zheng, Xuefeng Hong, Luxiang Hu, Qiming Xie, Xiaomei Huang
  • Furnishings Design:Yongfeng Lin
  • Equipment Design:Yonggang Zhang
  • Structural Design:Yingfeng Lin
  • Client:Yichang Duxinshiwu Homestay and Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • City:Yichang
  • Country:China
night view. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
night view. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Foreword: This project is located in a small mountain village in Yichang, Hubei. Surrounded by two water systems, the entire village is composed of semi-circular mountains and farmland. The mountain body chiefly contains natural rough stones, and the houses are all built with local stones.

night view. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
night view. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
night view. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
night view. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Source: It originates from the local folk custom and the ancient stone wall masonry techniques. Adapted to local conditions, it is in line with the current lifestyle.

appearance. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
appearance. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
appearance. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
appearance. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Question: The house is a stone house located in the village, with small stones stacked on the outside. It shows a chaotic texture and shoddy craftsmanship, but becomes real with the passage of time. The house was built with wooden structure and earth bricks. It has fallen into disrepair and cannot bear the weight of the stone wall.

appearance. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
appearance. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
staircase. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
staircase. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
courtyard. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
courtyard. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Solution: To preserve the fabric of the stone wall, the original wooden structure is replaced by a steel frame structure. The stone wall has large-scale glass windows for proper dismantling and reverse masonry. A piece of steel structure glass embedded between the two stone houses acts as the entrance lobby and patio, and a staircase is added at the rear for leading to the second floor. The integrated design of the stone walls inside and outside is preserved.

Xiangdao district. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
Xiangdao district. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
Xiangdao district. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
Xiangdao district. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

On the first floor is a western-style café and enclosed fireplace, where guests chew the fat. On the other side, there are traditional Chinese books, incense, tea, and paintings, coupled with a restaurant, to meet the needs of different occupants.

living room. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
living room. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
living room. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
living room. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

The second floor has four guest rooms: three large rooms and one parent-child room. The existing wood is reused in the space, as a complement with stone walls and steel. The overall shape shows the integration of architecture and environment, and the relationship between space and nature. The window scenery also gives a poetic imagery.

guest room. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
guest room. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
guest room. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
guest room. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Concluding remarks: landscape and idyll is found in the ancient village with stone houses. I dimly remember the melodious folk songs of Teacher Mao from Badong. The stone house tribe intends to express the painting imagery of the integration of nature and man.

courtyard. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
courtyard. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
daytime scenery. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture
daytime scenery. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Nanchawan Village, Fenxiang Town, Yiling District, Yichang City, Hubei Province, China

The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art
Cite: "Nanchawan·Shiwu Tribe Homestay / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art" 24 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948098/nanchawan-star-shiwu-tribe-homestay-the-design-institute-of-landscape-and-architecture-china-academy-of-art> ISSN 0719-8884

appearance. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

