Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Two Sheds / DREAMER + Roger Nelson

Two Sheds / DREAMER + Roger Nelson

Save this project
Two Sheds / DREAMER + Roger Nelson

© Rory Gardiner© Rory Gardiner© Rory Gardiner© Rory Gardiner+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lorne, Australia
  • Project Lead :Ben Shields
  • Project Team:Ben Shields, Malisa Benjamins, Mitchell Sack, Roger Nelson
  • Structural Design:David Doolan, Brett Stewart (4D Workshop)
  • Civil Engineering:John Guise (Tomkinson Group)
  • Planning:Phil Rosevear (Rosevear Planning Associates), Andrew Rodda (Contour)
  • Vegetation:Ecology and Heritage Partners
  • Bushfire Assessment Bmo:Ecotide
  • Builder:George Dragovitch, GD Construction
  • Lead Carpenters:Nathan Lewis & Mark Jolley from Birregurra
  • Joinery:Mawson Joinery
  • Brasswork:Elias Katsouranis, Made Retail
  • Lighting :Inlite
  • City:Lorne
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Two Sheds is located on 25 acres of bush in the hills immediately to the west of the Lorne township, Victoria, Australia. It is a retreat allowing the clients to disconnect from the world of city, noise, and work as they come together to reconnect and begin a 30-year project to rejuvenate the surrounding bushland. The project uses a minimal material palette and a simple design language drawing from local cottages, agricultural buildings, and Australian vernacular. It provides a backdrop for cherished family experiences as the inhabitants slow down, notice and engage with the simple joys of living.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Kitchen section
Kitchen section
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Views to the hills and beach, privacy, and constructability had all been carefully balanced in siting of the previous design. In addition, the clients and design team wanted to avoid any further time spent in town-planning and the original location was kept. 

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Two almost identical but mirrored gable-roofed timber-lined sheds, compose the public and private zones of the house, with the timber externally charred and raw within. The forms are separate but remain connected internally via a glazed gallery and externally via a terrace and path. They align with existing contours and are consequently cranked to face away from each other, increasing privacy to sleeping shed and bedrooms. 

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Verandas line the hill and ocean sides of the buildings, mediating the sun and providing a deep threshold, from inside to out. Importantly these have also become great informal social spaces for a drink and chat. The verandas expressed rafters and roof eaves are reminiscent of Australian typologies such as the cottage and shed and similar elements are can be found on buildings nearby. 

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The social/living shed to the west is an open space occupied by a dark central box housing the kitchen, laundry, WC, and living joinery. This box creates two volumes at either end of the shed forming the kitchen/meal areas and living/lounge. These are distinct spaces but still connected. Conversely, the sleeping shed is divided repeatedly, creating a compact bedroom and bathroom spaces, connected via a corridor to the south. A concrete wall in the living space necessary for bracing became an opportunity for a long shelf/seat and spot for a wood heater.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

In the sleeping quarters, the zoning, seamless sliding and pivot doors, and increased acoustic control through timber-clad blockwork walls all work hard to create intimate, quiet spaces, secluded but still connected to bush and ocean. The bathrooms are intentionally located within the building, with low ceilings that release into full height shower spaces, lit by skylights. They are experientially different from the rest of the house as the soft light and cementitious render highlight the timber materiality present elsewhere. 

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

A loose court is present on the hillside of the house, created by the retaining wall, main house, and carport/future bungalow. This space has been left open to change as the family’s needs to grow in the future.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DREAMER
Office
Roger Nelson
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Two Sheds / DREAMER + Roger Nelson" 21 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948080/two-sheds-dreamer-plus-roger-nelson> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream