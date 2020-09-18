Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Hangar Individuel House / GENS

Hangar Individuel House / GENS

Save this project
Hangar Individuel House / GENS
Save this picture!
© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY

© Ludmilla CERVENY© Ludmilla CERVENY© Ludmilla CERVENY© Ludmilla CERVENY+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Pulnoy, France
  • Architects: GENS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  121
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ludmilla CERVENY
  • Thermal Engineering:TERRANERGIE
  • Landscape :suburbia
  • City:Pulnoy
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY

Text description provided by the architects. A pavilion in a development area: the neighbourhood exhibits usual banality and the land purchase obliterates a significant part of the budget. The project must also meet crippling constraints on the plot layout and height and deference to the context.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY

The street facade to the east fades in its surrounding: invisible plastered wall and tiles, no window. But the house is stretched as much as possible in the depth of the plot to deploy a large south facade. Her profile follows the regulation as well as the program inside.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY

This releases as well a strip of substantial garden. To the north is the garage, kind of a translucent barn that could accommodate extra rooms that do not fit in the budget. To the west, it is the passage from north to south.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY

The result is a hybrid and ambiguous object, architectural Janus which hesitates between normal and strange.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla CERVENY
© Ludmilla CERVENY

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
GENS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "Hangar Individuel House / GENS" 18 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947986/hangar-individuel-house-gens> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream