CYTA Building / ARCHETONIC + ATIKO Arquitectos

CYTA Building / ARCHETONIC + ATIKO Arquitectos

© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Benjamín Pliego+ 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: ARCHETONIC, ATIKO Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3959
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafael Gamo, Benjamín Pliego
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Comex, Global Woods, Gravita, Irving, Joben, KONE, McNeel, Mform-Madera, Neoconcepto, Pisos Flotados Olimpo, Pur Natur, Tecnovidrio, Urbanstone
  • Lead Architects:Jaime Micha Balas, Jacobo Micha Mizrahi, ATIKO Arquitectos
  • Design Team:Elihú Vázquez Tinajero, Ernesto Rossell Zanotelli, Juan Carlos Rodríguez Díaz.
  • City:Mexico City
  • Country:Mexico
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. CYTA is located in the heart of Hipódromo Condesa, one of Mexico City’s most vibrant and shifting neighborhoods. The buildings’ design solution insistently looks for a careful integration with the natural and urban environment The façade is composed of balconies and terraces with plants–in pots that are integrated to the structure, and Irving wrought-iron screen, and sober framings. The façade coexists with its surroundings and the trees that face the street. The vegetation of the city intertwines with that sprouting from the building creating a harmonious experience with the outside, both for the user and the building. One of the neighboring buildings was classified as a heritage site; this led us to shape our volume to achieve a striking gesture of integration.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Section
Section
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Considering that the side face will never be obstructed, we saw the opportunity to integrate our frontal and side façade with the neighboring one in the upper levels, interweaving them as if it was a seam. The building and apartments are designed to provide an intimate haven within CYTA amidst all that dynamism and energy. The building has 25 units, all of which receive natural light and ventilation. Most of them are comprised of one story that includes balconies and there are some distributed in two stories. The units on the ground level have small patios. At the top of CYTA, there is a common roof garden that has amazing views of the neighborhood and the city. Vertical circulations are concentrated in the core of the building. We took advantage of this space to bathe the halls and common areas with light and ventilation and we carefully designed a steel stairway formed from continuous frames and circular elements that fade in color as they rise, getting clearer as they meet the light that comes through the upper dome.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Detail
Detail
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

In this way, the color gradient gives its own personality to every level of the building. The finishes and building materials are basic, pure, honest, and, in good measure, local; seeking to give the project an everlasting aspect that withstands the test of time and that it identifies with its setting. CYTA embeds itself into the city offering an urban lifestyle and a coherent design environment–from the small details to the building’s total design concept, resulting in a project with added value for its users and the city.

© Benjamín Pliego
© Benjamín Pliego

Project location

Address:La Condesa, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Cite: "CYTA Building / ARCHETONIC + ATIKO Arquitectos" [Edificio CYTA / ARCHETONIC + ATIKO Arquitectos] 18 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947872/cyta-building-archetonic-plus-atiko-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

