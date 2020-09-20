Submit a Project Advertise
Hana Bank VIP Lounge / Atelier Archi@Mosphere

Hana Bank VIP Lounge / Atelier Archi@Mosphere

© Yongjoon Choi

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Bank, Hospitality Interiors
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Atelier Archi@Mosphere
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  431
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yongjoon Choi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Chunyang Papers, Doldam Stone, Robert McNeel & Associates, Samwha Paint, Ssangbong D&C, YM Wallcovers
  • Architect In Charge:Atelier Archi@Mosphere
  • Design Team:Wooja Jo, Kyoung Kim, Changwoo Jung
  • Space Branding :Space Marketing Team, Daehong Communications
  • Construction:Design Bono
  • City:Jung-gu
  • Country:South Korea
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. VIP lounge of Han a Bank is designed for VIP guests to experience Korean beauty and the identity of Hana Bank. The sentiment of the Korean beauty can be expressed in a term, ’Gumleebullu Hwaleebulchi’. This term represents the humbleness and pleasant simplicity of Korean beauty and spirit. To embody this concept and atmosphere, elements such as asymmetric shape of Korean traditional eave, natural stone walls, and materials such as Hanji (a Korean traditional paper) were used.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

This design stimulates foreign guests to embrace the atmospheric beauty of a Korean traditional village by its traditional surroundings. It also represents the vision and history of Hana Bank, treating guests with the utmost courtesy. As a hospitable space in which the guests are greeted with meals, the polite welcoming starts from a softly designed acrylic doorknob with sensuous colors.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

The overall image reminds guests of a Korean thatched house which has a sentiment of home and warmth. As a result, the lounge provides full experience of Korean tradition to the guests in a humble and simple way of beauty, rather than being luxurious or extravagant.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:Eulji-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Cite: "Hana Bank VIP Lounge / Atelier Archi@Mosphere" 20 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947721/hana-bank-vip-lounge-atelier-archi-at-mosphere> ISSN 0719-8884

