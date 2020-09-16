The Lake Cabin / RX Architects

+ 23

Lead Architects: Rob Pollard

Design Team: RX Architects

Clients: Confidential

Engineering: Price & Myers

Landscape: Marian Boswall Landscape Architects

Consultants: Chartwood Joinery

Contractor: Coastview Property Ltd

City: Brabourne

Country: United Kingdom

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site is in Brabourne within the Kent Downs Area of Outstanding Beauty (AONB) adjacent to a lake. The designs are for a cabin positioned on the lakes’ edge with a cantilevered deck over the water.

The cabin is approached along a woodland trail and is not accessible by vehicles. The building has been designed as an exposed timber-framed structure. There are two full glazed elevations that angle out towards the lake and slide open giving views out across the lake and to the countryside beyond.

Externally the building is clad in a combination of rough sawn wide English oak plank cladding, and thin narrow-plained English oak cladding. This is combined with a concrete datum line to the base of the building, which steps up to create a concrete bench and log store. The roof and roof trims are clad in a patinated bronze finish to contrast the natural wood, which is to be left unfinished to tarnish and weather with the landscape.