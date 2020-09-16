Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Wonder the One Room / Yota Hokibara + Tomoyo Hokibara Architects

Wonder the One Room / Yota Hokibara + Tomoyo Hokibara Architects

Apartment Interiors
Japan
  Architect In Charge:Yota Hokibara
  Design Team:Yota Hokibara +Tomoyo Hokibara
  Country:Japan
© Akira Nakamura
© Akira Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. It has been five years since we joined the architecture firm Takenaka Corporation in Tokyo. We found a good chance to purchase this second-hand apartment and planned to renovate it as a personal project. The concept is "wonder the one room". We aimed to create a "one room" where you can feel the presence of the spiral staircase and skylight anywhere by dividing the space not with a wall but a curtain to unite the space and create a light atmosphere.

© Akira Nakamura
© Akira Nakamura
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Akira Nakamura
© Akira Nakamura

The Mongolian "ger" is a typical example of a basic one-room form of the house. Gers have no walls, and different zones are placed in one space, with a skylight in the center. This project itself is a study of a "one room" among the diversifying lifestyles of today are. A living room zone, a resting zone, a dining/working zone, and a storage zone are all arranged in one space. We tried to scatter three different kinds of "wonders" in order to create an appropriate "distance" between each zone.

© Akira Nakamura
© Akira Nakamura

The first "wonder", the "DOMA" crosses all zones - from the entrance, under the skylight, to the front of the bed. Making a relationship that connects spaces while separating them, the "DOMA" area reaches into each unrelated zone. The second "wonder" is the S-shaped full-height curtain which creates a private feeling in the bedroom and a sense of depth and connection in the one room. The bedroom and closet are placed behind the S-shaped curtain, and another L-shaped curtain is placed between the bedroom and S-shaped curtain. The bedroom can be hidden away by closing the double curtains. The plan is to be able to change the opacity of the space according to the person's mood and sunlight.

© Akira Nakamura
© Akira Nakamura

The third "wonder" is the "framing wall"; with its free and open design, it includes a bookshelf, storage space, display shelves, a TV, dressing table, lighting, and small workspaces. This wall, composed by double flat iron bars, confronts the soft S-shaped curtain, giving a sharp rhythm to the one room. These three types of "wonder" mix together in multiple layers, giving a feeling of expansion and depth to this small one-room.

© Akira Nakamura
© Akira Nakamura

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

Yota Hokibara + Tomoyo Hokibara Architects
