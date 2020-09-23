Submit a Project Advertise
World
Depandance DCA Restoration / Didonè Comacchio Architects

Depandance DCA Restoration / Didonè Comacchio Architects
© Alberto Sinigaglia
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Rosà, Italy
  • Architects: Didonè Comacchio Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  301
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alberto Sinigaglia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft, Linea Lighta Group, ZC serramenti, Zampieri cucine
  • Design Team:Paolo Didonè, Devvy Comacchio
  • Clients:DCA
  • Collaborators:Gianmarco Miolo, Denis Stoppiglia, Lorenzo Fravezzi
  • Lights Project:Linea Light Group
  • Kitchen:Zampieri Cucine
  • City:Rosà
  • Country:Italy
© Alberto Sinigaglia
Text description provided by the architects. Restoration project of a small annex from the early 1900s which is part of a Veneto rural complex.

© Alberto Sinigaglia
The design approach was to recompose the original volume of the building, declaring the portions of the newly built wall compared to the existing ones that bear the passage of time.

© Alberto Sinigaglia
The additions are in neutral gray plaster finish in order to bring out the original walls in brick and stone. The shape thus obtained turns out to be that of the original building without creating a historical forgery.

© Alberto Sinigaglia
The roof is made with reclaimed wooden beams. Inside, ancillary spaces have been created for the office, such as the kitchen and other services. The kitchen is dark with doors in Vulcan oak finish as the tabletop.

© Alberto Sinigaglia
