HOUSE-W / N.A.O

Lead Architects: Naoki Kato

Design Team : N.A.O

City: Hadano City

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We proposed a symmetric one-story house with a convex shape and a high floor height from the three viewpoints of "site conditions," "surrounding environment," and "simple operation."

This house is not very complicated because it is not requested by the client. What I did was a simple and simple operation. In that category, it is a house that tried to propose a clear and comfortable living environment.