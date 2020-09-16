Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. HOUSE-W / N.A.O

HOUSE-W / N.A.O

Save this project
HOUSE-W / N.A.O

© Shinichi Hanaoka© Shinichi Hanaoka© Shinichi Hanaoka© Shinichi Hanaoka+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Hadano City, Japan
  • Architects: N.A.O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shinichi Hanaoka
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lixil Corporation, IG Industry Co., Ltdc., Osmo & Edel Co., Ltd., Yajima Co., Ltd., e-kenzai
  • Lead Architects:Naoki Kato
  • Design Team :N.A.O
  • City:Hadano City
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

Text description provided by the architects. We proposed a symmetric one-story house with a convex shape and a high floor height from the three viewpoints of "site conditions," "surrounding environment," and "simple operation."

Save this picture!
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

This house is not very complicated because it is not requested by the client. What I did was a simple and simple operation. In that category, it is a house that tried to propose a clear and comfortable living environment.

Save this picture!
© Shinichi Hanaoka
© Shinichi Hanaoka

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
N.A.O
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsJapan
Cite: "HOUSE-W / N.A.O" 16 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947543/house-w-nao> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream