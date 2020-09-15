The Breeze House / UAD Architects

+ 24

Houses • Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia Architects: UAD Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 310 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Oudompheaktra Ang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Hafele Cotto tiles , HHC Aluminum and glass , TOA , Trimble Manufacturers:

Design Team: Mengly khuth, Visal Nuon

Clients: Sinlay Lim

City: Krong Siem Reap

Country: Cambodia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Siem Reap town where one of the world's most incredible ancient site Angkor Archaeological Park sits next door. The Breeze House is a tropical modern residence perfectly blends the environment with the modernity. The organization of the house responds to the climate and preexisting trees of the site, which is also a backbone to the concept design. The design process, which involved long discussions with the client mainly focused on the experiences of spaces.

The owner asked for a sit spot close to a water feature, necessarily balancing the requirements of openness and privacy. The space is also a dynamic space with an eye sight that he is able to see most parts of the house including kitchen, dining room, entrance and hallway. The challenges and solutions need to be addressed comprehensively. The size of spaces is deter-mined by the daily routines of the homeowner.

The requests were met by designing a central distributing space, taking a light well space as a fixed point, while water features are placed around. The central open light well links the living area of the family, capturing abundant natural light and providing the stack effect to drive an air flow to internal openings. Garden plants and trees are integral parts of the experience in this project.

The series of terrace, water fountain and walkway form a public outdoor space. Adding natural vegetation elements whose forms creating screens, comfortable and aesthetically pleasing spaces around buildings. This enables users to experience the breezes outside and the sound of water and rain while controlling the level privacy desired.