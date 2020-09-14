Submit a Project Advertise
VUUV building / VUUV Architecture and Interior Design

VUUV building / VUUV Architecture and Interior Design

  Architects: VUUV Architecture and Interior Design
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Quang Dam
    Manufacturers: Anh&Em, Atvin Alphatech, Lixil Group, Vietceramics
  Lead Architects:Vũ Hoàng Sơn, Vũ Hoàng Hà
  Design Team:Vũ Hoàng Sơn, Vũ Hoàng Hà, Phí Văn Dũng, Nguyễn Bình Minh, Nguyễn Quang Chiến
  Consultants:Phạm Hoàng Nam, Nguyễn Quang Toản
  Collaborators:B-up construction, Atvin Alphatech
  Main Contractor:B-up construction
  Carpenter:Anh&Em
  Country:Vietnam
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. VUUV building is built with 8 floors, each has an area of 4x25m, combining different functions of housing and other services. Located in the heart of Hanoi, the building is studied to respond to the context of a growing city with compact construction density and to welcome a large number of users in the building. The main design idea is to be versatile and suitable for many different needs in urban areas.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Each floor in the building is designed as a closed and independent "space unit". However, these "space units" are connected to each other via vertical transport axes located at the rear of the building. The ground floor is a co-working coffee but also serves as an extended area of the upper units when public space is needed. The interaction between floors is encouraged and together creates a common ecosystem. This is a method of flexible and efficient using of space to the maximum in such a cramped urban space like Hanoi.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The architectural morphology of the building is studied to ensure the most flexible functions. The space of each floor is arranged in enfilade rooms style, where the beam system replaces the walls to delimit the space. Structure - Demarcation - Aesthetics, the bearing frame of the VUUV Building carries these three functions at the same time. It manifests its special form both inside and outside the building. This bearing structure is perceived in a new way. Here, we want to exploit aesthetic elements based on the true nature of concrete materials, as well as the original shape of the structure.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Sixth Floor Plan
Sixth Floor Plan
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The VUUV building seems to have transcended the framework of a common tube house to bring a new, more complex stature. In addition to aesthetic and environmental factors, it must solve a very important problem about the function to adapt to a city that still has many changes!

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project location

Address:Hai Bà Trưng District, Hanoi, Vietnam

VUUV Architecture and Interior Design
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Residential, Vietnam
