House-O / N.A.O

Houses, House Interiors • Hiratsuka, Japan Architects: N.A.O

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 59 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Naoki Kato

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Panasonic Jw-CAD , Lixil Group , Osmo & Edel Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. A wife who has a rational idea and a husband who seeks playfulness. I tried to make a proposal to find out what the two had in common. There is a limit to expanding the building on a flat surface due to the site area.

The plan was to stack spaces that are not legally included in the floor area vertically in cross section. By making the plane shape a rhombus, the north side is parallel to the road and the dead space is secured as a parking lot.

By swinging the angle on the south side, the line of sight from the living room is controlled so that it extends to the open road instead of the adjacent building.