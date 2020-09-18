Submit a Project Advertise
Tost Coffee Shop / Gabriel Castro MOBIO

Tost Coffee Shop / Gabriel Castro MOBIO

Savassi, Brazil
  • Architects: MOBIO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  564
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Knauf, Alkit, Cerâmica Strufaldi, Consulte Vendas, Coral Tintas, Ladrimar, Minasit
  • Lead Architect:Gabriel Castro
  • Graphic Design:Thomaz Lana, Marcelo Dante, Gustavo Magno
  • Colaboration:Artur Lacerda, Manuela Dolores, Diandra Noemi
  • City:Savassi
  • Country:Brazil
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

Text description provided by the architects. Tost is a coffee shop located at Belo Horizonte, Brazil, that values the culture of quality coffee, from choosing the beans til offering different brew methods. The architect Gabriel Castro and his team MOBIO were commissioned to design the coffee shop space. The Spatial organization was centered around the balcony and small kitchen, located at the entrance and connecting the sidewalk to the interior space. The coffee shop offers the “take away” option and also a cozy interior space to chill out, have a calm coffee or informal meetings.

© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
Axonométrica
Axonométrica
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

The facade was designed to potentialize the connection to the street with a large window that opens vertically. A retractable table was design and it fades out when it's time to close. For the interior space natural materials were chosen like a native wood called tauari, terrazzo floor, steel and exclusive ceramic lamps designed in collaboration with the designer Daniel Romeiro and produced by O Ateliê de Cerâmica. All the space depth is marked by a wood structure with small glass globe lamps that creates a comfortable indirect light. The horizontality reinforced by the structure is balanced by the blue painted hall of the bathroom.

© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

In the opposite wall to the balcony mirrors were put on different compositions inspired by the graphic design identity created by the designers Thomaz Lanna, Gustavo Magno and Marcelo Dante (ALPENDRE) . The mirrors enlarge the spatial perception and creates a game of reflections as you walk through the space.

© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

Project location

Address:R. Antônio de Albuquerque, 252 - Savassi, Belo Horizonte - MG, 30112-010, Brazil

Cite: "Tost Coffee Shop / Gabriel Castro MOBIO" [Tost Café / Gabriel Castro MOBIO] 18 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947477/tost-coffee-shop-gabriel-castro-mobio> ISSN 0719-8884

