Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Spain
  5. Twelve Cautionary Urban Tales. Exhibition Design / Taller de Casquería

Twelve Cautionary Urban Tales. Exhibition Design / Taller de Casquería

Save this project
Twelve Cautionary Urban Tales. Exhibition Design / Taller de Casquería

© Galerna© Galerna© Galerna© Galerna+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Gallery, Installation, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Taller de Casquería
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Galerna
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: RJ Stands, Textilfy
  • Lead Architect:Elena Fuertes, Ramón Martínez, Álvaro Molins, Jorge Sobejano
  • Design Team:Matías Rico Bujeda, Amanda Bouzada Novoa
  • Clients:Matadero Madrid
  • Constructor:RJ Stands
  • City:Madrid
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Galerna
© Galerna

Text description provided by the architects. The exhibition Twelve cautionary urban tales, based on Superstudio's Twelve cautionary tales for Christmas, aims to "rethink our role in the making of the city", in the words of Ethel Baraona, exhibition's curator. Through twelve installations that focus on different aspects of society and its relationship with the urban environment, Twelve cautionary urban tales explores utopias and dystopias on the future of the city. 

Save this picture!
© Galerna
© Galerna
Save this picture!
© Galerna
© Galerna

The exhibition display takes up the primary idea of the city as a limit: the physical and legal framework in which citizenship arises. The proposal defines a space within the exhibition space of Matadero Madrid in which the interventions are located. Consequently, an intermediate space appears which isn't a proper exterior, but neither an interior: an extended threshold that surrounds the exhibition. A transitional space in halflight, which allows the visitor to assess the exhibition from the outside and look for alternative ways to approach it. A staircase placed in this threshold allows visitors to rise above the wall and take a distant view of the exhibition as a whole.

Save this picture!
© Galerna
© Galerna
Save this picture!
Layout Plan
Layout Plan
Save this picture!
© Galerna
© Galerna

Inside the perimeter, the exhibition space is structured through a regular grid distorted by the proposed limit. This gameboard-like structure assignes a cell to each intervention and guides the visitors movement through the exhibition, opening up different paths. The grid also works as a support structure for each of the installations as well as for the graphic material, which take the form of banners, flags and larger textiles. The perimeter's materiality blends and blurs the reflections of the interventions into a continuous background.

Save this picture!
© Galerna
© Galerna
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Galerna
© Galerna

Twelve cautionary urban tales builds an image of the city based on different projections of the future to come, challenging visitors to create their own narrative.

Save this picture!
© Galerna
© Galerna
Save this picture!
© Galerna
© Galerna

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Plaza de Legazpi, 8, 28045 Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Taller de Casquería
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryInstallationInterior DesignCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Twelve Cautionary Urban Tales. Exhibition Design / Taller de Casquería" [Doce Fábulas Urbanas. Diseño expositivo / Taller de Casquería] 11 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947387/twelve-cautionary-urban-tales-exhibition-design-taller-de-casqueria> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream