  Black Gems Townhouse in Amsterdam / Bureau Fraai

Black Gems Townhouse in Amsterdam / Bureau Fraai

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Renovation, Showroom, House Interiors
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Bureau Fraai
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Studio de Nooyer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Delta Light, Formani, Vitra Cité
  • Lead Architects:Daniel Aw & Rikjan Scholten
  • Contractor Casco:Michel Pronk Bouw
  • Interior Builder:Pronklust
© Studio de Nooyer
Text description provided by the architects. As proud owners of two Jaguar models the clients asked Amsterdam based architecture office Bureau Fraai to design a garage to safely store them, preferably showcasing their favourite model so that they could enjoy this beauty to the fullest. The architects came up with the concept of a private showroom in their backyard visible from the main house.

© Studio de Nooyer
© Studio de Nooyer
The showroom is designed as a distinct black volume in which the two Jaguars are stacked using an automatic car lift. The large steel plate framed window frames the client’s favourite model as if it were a painting; a ‘painting’ to be enjoyed from within their own living room. The characteristic design of the showroom is enhanced by integrating a custom designed grill with Jaguar logo referring to classical models from the car brand’s history. 

© Studio de Nooyer
© Studio de Nooyer
Besides the showroom Bureau Fraai also designed a matching black roof extension connecting to the two different roof heights of the neighbours. Here two big steel plate framed windows frame the interior of this top floor living and working area creating an Edward Hopper like appearance from the outside. Both window frames also serve a second purpose. The front one extends into the interior as a desk while framing the view to the neighbourhood. The rear one facing the roof terrace and garden evolves into a bench where one can relax and enjoy the sky. 

© Studio de Nooyer
In contrast with the black shell the interior has a warm and light character. Both the ceiling and the connected built-in wall cabinet are built up from wood with clear matching partitioning and refined detailing. 

© Studio de Nooyer
Cite: "Black Gems Townhouse in Amsterdam / Bureau Fraai" 10 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

