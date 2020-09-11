Submit a Project Advertise
Tsuchinao Shikki Atelier / BAUM

Tsuchinao Shikki Atelier / BAUM

Sabae, Japan
  • Architects: BAUM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  MOv
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: NEW LIGHT POTTERY, LIXIL　
Text description provided by the architects. Japan studio based, BAUM, has just finished a renovation of Tsuchinao Shikki, an atelier producing original collection of Echizen pottery and lacquer-ware with over 1500 years of history. Located along a narrow street in suburban Kawada, in Fukui prefecture, the shop present a rectangular shape with six meter of frontage.

Axonometric View
Axonometric View
The interior seeks a balance between tradition and modernity, in a minimal interpretation. The architects choose the wood as main material to convey a warm spatial experience of the Japanese craft sensibility. The lacquer-ware shop includes two storey connected by a steal staircase. The second level is dedicated to workshops.

Sections
Sections
To highlight the craftsmanship of the place, the studio designed particular furniture in a shape of pottery, painted with the unique japanese lacquerware "urushi".

Project location

Address:Kawada, Fukui, Japan

