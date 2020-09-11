Tsuchinao Shikki Atelier / BAUM

-
Architects: BAUM
- Area: 110 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: MOv
-
Manufacturers: NEW LIGHT POTTERY, LIXIL
Text description provided by the architects. Japan studio based, BAUM, has just finished a renovation of Tsuchinao Shikki, an atelier producing original collection of Echizen pottery and lacquer-ware with over 1500 years of history. Located along a narrow street in suburban Kawada, in Fukui prefecture, the shop present a rectangular shape with six meter of frontage.
The interior seeks a balance between tradition and modernity, in a minimal interpretation. The architects choose the wood as main material to convey a warm spatial experience of the Japanese craft sensibility. The lacquer-ware shop includes two storey connected by a steal staircase. The second level is dedicated to workshops.
To highlight the craftsmanship of the place, the studio designed particular furniture in a shape of pottery, painted with the unique japanese lacquerware "urushi".