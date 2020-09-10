House Saachi / Caceres + Tous

-
Architects: Caceres + Tous
- Area: 325 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: KIE
-
- Design Team:Hari Wangsa, Rio Brahmantia
- Engineering & Construction:Kubu Bali Construction
- Landscape:Carolina's Garden
- Country:Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. A deep and narrow land with moderate slope and front views to a rice field patch. The layout uses the slope to distribute the program in two buildings. The top building contains three main bedrooms and service area; the lower building distributes around a central courtyard the kitchen, dining room, two lounges, bar area, and two guest bedrooms and an underground cinema in the basement.
The two buildings are connected by a steel bridge covered with a sliding wooden screen that allows the wind and blocks the sun and the rain.
The layout in the land allows to create different areas, a central garden, a patio with an ancient tree and a rooftop terrace to enjoy the views. The swimming pool uses the full wide of the house.