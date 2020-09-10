House Saachi / Caceres + Tous

+ 23

Houses • Indonesia Architects: Caceres + Tous

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 325 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: KIE

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Toto Adobe , Alur Natura , Bedding Depo , Carl Hansen and Son , Nautilus , Piment Rouge Lighting , Scott Goldsbury , Tabu Design , Teka , Trimble , UFO Electronics Manufacturers:

Design Team: Hari Wangsa, Rio Brahmantia

Engineering & Construction: Kubu Bali Construction

Landscape: Carolina's Garden

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. A deep and narrow land with moderate slope and front views to a rice field patch. The layout uses the slope to distribute the program in two buildings. The top building contains three main bedrooms and service area; the lower building distributes around a central courtyard the kitchen, dining room, two lounges, bar area, and two guest bedrooms and an underground cinema in the basement.

The two buildings are connected by a steel bridge covered with a sliding wooden screen that allows the wind and blocks the sun and the rain.

The layout in the land allows to create different areas, a central garden, a patio with an ancient tree and a rooftop terrace to enjoy the views. The swimming pool uses the full wide of the house.