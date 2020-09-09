Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. C-maison / Architect Hoang Vu

C-maison / Architect Hoang Vu

Save this project
C-maison / Architect Hoang Vu

© To Nguyen Photography© To Nguyen Photography© To Nguyen Photography© To Nguyen Photography+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: Architect Hoang Vu
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  To Nguyen Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, AnCuong, TOA, Taicera Tiles
  • Lead Architect:Le Hoang Vu
  • Design Team:Le Van Chung
  • Engineering:Le Van Chung
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© To Nguyen Photography
© To Nguyen Photography

Text description provided by the architects. This is a cozy little house in the sub-urban of the Hochiminh city, a design for a three-generation. With limited site, the most important priority of the project is create a family-space which can make the closeness in their families. Besides, it is still necessary to give completely privacy for each member. Not only providing a fully equipped accommodation, the house is also an experience of various spaces and the attracted natural elements consist of light rhythm and windy journey.

Save this picture!
© To Nguyen Photography
© To Nguyen Photography
Save this picture!
Ground and First Floor Plan
Ground and First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© To Nguyen Photography
© To Nguyen Photography

Because the house is oriented Southwest, the architect chooses solution to create a wooden sun louvre system throughout the front elevation to prevent effects from sunlight while still being able to open the ceiling glass doors to maximize the interaction between the space inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© To Nguyen Photography
© To Nguyen Photography

For the space problem, common spaces (living room-kitchen) are arranged in first floor, become an open-space in center which creating intersections outside of private spaces. Moreover, the ventilation corridor is arranged in boundary along the length of house combined with some voids can create an expanded impression of space and helps indoor illumination can be day-lighted. This is very useful for a city house just have only one frontage facing outside in the condition of tropical climate.

Save this picture!
© To Nguyen Photography
© To Nguyen Photography

The rustic materials, emphasis may be achieved by home decor with wood products charmingly simple but elegant, a good connection back to nature. Finally, with this house, we want to show our mindset about the way how to maintain harmony with the specific surround the project where it located in.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architect Hoang Vu
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "C-maison / Architect Hoang Vu" 09 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947249/c-maison-architect-hoang-vu> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream