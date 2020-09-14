Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Bluff House / Rob Kennon Architects

Bluff House / Rob Kennon Architects

© Derek Swalwell

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Flinders, Australia
  • Architects: Rob Kennon Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Derek Swalwell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: HAY, Ligne Roset, V-Zug, Archicad, Artedomus, Astra Walker, Jardan Australia, Microstation, Southwood Home, Swedese, Trimble
  • Lead Architects:Rob Kennon
  • Design Team:Rob Kennon, Jack Leishman
  • Engineering:OPS Engineers
  • Landscape:Robyn Barlow
  • Builder:On The Rise Construction
  • City:Flinders
  • Country:Australia
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. On the Flinders bluff, this full-time, dual ownership coastal home sits as an object in the landscape, co-existing but not integrating, compelling but not dominating. The house evokes a sense of transparency and purity while also providing protection from the coastal environment.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Cutting the center of the site is the meeting point of two geologies, resulting in a landslip-affected zone. Abutting the fault line, a basement, housing the children’s bedrooms and play space, is submerged three quarters of its height into the ground. The exposed quarter allows for natural light, views and ventilation. This basement acts like a large occupied footing, anchoring the house deep into the escarpment. 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Above, two parallel plates cantilever off the reinforced blockwork to extend the building over the land slip terrain, maximising views to the coastline and the ocean panorama. The shadow line created by the partially exposed lower level creates a sense of being suspended within the landscape but not completely detached. 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

On approach you are led alongside a concrete wall obscuring your destination. To reach the house you cross the garden before stepping up onto the platform where you experience the vastness of the ocean framed by native Casuarinas.  

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Within the unified triangulated form (informed by the sites limits and the angle of the fault line) an open living area separates two master bedroom zones and opens onto dual outdoor living environments. Each with diffused natural light, they embody their own spatial qualities and ensure usage in different weather scenarios.  The lightweight upper steel form is juxtaposed by the masonry construction below, embedded in the earth it is a refuge. Through the careful modulation of natural light and shadow a sense of calmness is welcomed. 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The palate of materials recedes in the landscape: stained black, the spotted gum shiplap clads the exterior form and is balanced by full bleed glazing that mirrors hues of the landscape. A continuous volcanic stone has been laid over the upper floor to further reinforce the platform. The imperfections in the stone and timber wall linings brings movement to the otherwise ordered structure. Complemented by the parallel uninterrupted ceiling plane, the constant datum defining the upper form correlates to the vast horizon and accentuate the dramatic panoramic views.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Throughout the house there is a continuous theme of concealment, joinery and doors have been detailed in such a way that are integrated into the walls. These read as continuous planes dividing the platform accentuating the view and hiding the record of daily life. A series of shutters and screens throughout the house filter light to control desired spatial qualities. Shafts of light pierce the plan to bring natural ventilation and light deep into the house. 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

This project is discreet and does not dominate its delicate context. It solves the functional and programmatic requirements of a home suitable for two families and accentuates its surrounding natural environment.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Cite: "Bluff House / Rob Kennon Architects" 14 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947166/bluff-house-rob-kennon-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

