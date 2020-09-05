Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
House in Airães / Parqur

House in Airães / Parqur

© Filipe Brandão© Filipe Brandão© Francisco Ruivo© Filipe Brandão

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation
Airães, Portugal
  • Architects: Parqur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Francisco Ruivo, Filipe Brandão
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Ofa, Robbialac, Sanindusa, Adopen Plastics Industry, Gresart, Proteu Solutions, TiEmme elettronica, Velux
  • Arquiteto Responsável:Nuno Sanches
  • Equipe De Projeto:Filipe Brandão, Miguel Amado, Sofia Herrera, Tiago Ramos, Gil Ribeiro
  • Engenharia:Francisco Brandão
© Francisco Ruivo
© Francisco Ruivo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small village, the “House in Airães” project was based on two essential moments: a) The programmatic definition adapted to the existing building (a 19th century rural house) and b) The materiality intended for the execution of the program, without detracting from the essence of what existed but rather reinterpreting it. The intervention was delicate, with special sensitivity to the existing memory of the place and its deep relationship with the owners and their intentions towards the future space.

© Filipe Brandão
© Filipe Brandão
© Filipe Brandão
© Filipe Brandão

In this sense, given the building’s layout and typology, and in a process of constant dialogue, the one storey horizontal body of the building that accompanies the street level almost completely was adapted and designed to support the main house, with garage, laundry and a bedroom, and storage. In the main house, it was decided to place the social area on the lower floor, with living rooms, kitchen and a bedroom, and a more reserved area on the upper floor, with a workspace and a bedroom.

© Filipe Brandão
© Filipe Brandão

In order not to distort the nobility and typological character of the building, it was decided to strip the outer walls of the existing plaster, assuming and correcting the structural stone. The choice of wood as the predominant element in the structure and interior finishes complemented this intention, contributing to the final work of quality, integrated and respectful of the memory of the place.

© Filipe Brandão
© Filipe Brandão
Sections
Sections
© Filipe Brandão
© Filipe Brandão

