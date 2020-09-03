Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. M1700 House / RAVEL Architecture

M1700 House / RAVEL Architecture

Save this project
M1700 House / RAVEL Architecture

© Jake Holt© Jake Holt© Jake Holt© Jake Holt+ 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Austin, United States
  • Architects: RAVEL Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jake Holt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Blanco, Caesarstone, D&M Flooring, Sikkens, Trimble, White Limestone, Woodtone
  • Design Team:Alex Finnell, Dan Fields, Devin Keyes
  • Engineering:Duffy Engineering
  • Landscape:D-Crain
  • Consultants:Positive Energy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt

Text description provided by the architects. On a secluded street in Austin Texas, this home was designed for clients in search of a quiet and private sanctuary. The clients wanted a full-size lap pool that they could use for daily exercise and the site posed a challenge because of its expansive soils and 25-foot elevation change. The location of the pool became the linchpin for the design of the house. The design strategy integrated the pool into the house, and in doing so it gave new opportunities. The pool works to bisect the house, with the public living areas on the one side and the more private master suite and office on the other.

Save this picture!
© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt
Save this picture!
© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt

The entry of the house is presented on axis with the pool and the pool acts as a visual anchor that can be seen from different points when navigating through the home. Formally, the core of the home itself is a glass-enclosed pavilion flanked by limestone and wood volumes. A chamfered ceiling allows for long clerestories to balance light without sacrificing privacy.

Save this picture!
© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt

In the front of the house, the multi-story garage is set behind a birdcage stair that connects a rooftop garden deck and a dedicated media room tucked into the hillside. The design incorporates as much natural light as possible while also encouraging outdoor use. The wrap-around windows in the main living area connect the inside with the outdoor patio and pool. In the bedroom, direct access is given to the pool for morning swims.

Save this picture!
© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt
Save this picture!
© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt

The house is also designed to be long-lived and energy-efficient. The floating concrete foundation with sixty piers ensures the building will last long into the future, and energy efficiency is aided by solar panels, high-performance VRF air conditioners, and a third-party consultant aided in the design of the building envelope and HVAC systems.

Save this picture!
© Jake Holt
© Jake Holt

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RAVEL Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "M1700 House / RAVEL Architecture" 03 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946972/m1700-house-ravel-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream