  The Golden Jubilee Museum of Agriculture Office / Plan Architect

The Golden Jubilee Museum of Agriculture Office / Plan Architect

The Golden Jubilee Museum of Agriculture Office / Plan Architect

Courtesy of Plan Architect

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Office Buildings
Thailand
  • Architects: Plan Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Danpal, Bluescope, S&P NAKORNLUANG, TOA, WILLY
  • Architect In Charge:Plan Architect Company Limited
  • Design Team:Sinn Phonghanyudh Wara Jithpratugs Anak Boonprasartsuk Chayothorn Songtirapunya
Courtesy of Plan Architect
Courtesy of Plan Architect

Text description provided by the architects. The Golden Jubilee Museum of Agriculture is well-known as a place that propagate knowledge about all kind of agriculture in Thailand. This new office is not just a normal office building, it also served as a welcoming space for all visitors who come to visit the museum.

Courtesy of Plan Architect
Courtesy of Plan Architect
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Courtesy of Plan Architect
Courtesy of Plan Architect

Visitors will be placed here and will be introduced to the key objective of the institution before entering the main exhibition or any other parts. The function inside this 5,900 sqm. building includes a variety size of seminar room for a small group of 10 people up to a big group of 700 people. It also includes an exhibition space, museum shop, office, etc. 

Courtesy of Plan Architect
Courtesy of Plan Architect
Section B
Section B
Courtesy of Plan Architect
Courtesy of Plan Architect

“Rise from the Earth” is the main concept of this museum office, the architecture itself rises up from the ground and the ground unified with the building. Trees are placed over the rooftop to link with landscape, to become one. 

Courtesy of Plan Architect
Courtesy of Plan Architect

Project location

Address:Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani, Thailand

Cite: "The Golden Jubilee Museum of Agriculture Office / Plan Architect" 03 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946924/the-golden-jubilee-museum-of-agriculture-office-plan-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

