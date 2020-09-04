45 House / Green Concept

+ 21

Houses • Vietnam Architects: Green Concept

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 135 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Phan Duy Hao

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk INAX Jotun Da khai minh , Minh and more , PUKACO , TERRAZ0 , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Nguyen Hoang viet

Design Team: Nha Cua Gio

Partner Architect: Tran Do Hoang

Clients: Trinh Van Hien

Engineering: Nguyen Huu Nhan

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the middle of a small alley with only 50 square meters of land, which is a gentle intersection between modern architecture and a bit nostalgic… It includes 3 bedrooms, living room, kitchen and small playground. Although the area is quite limited, the home space is still filled with light and feels close to nature. Besides, the living room is also a place to connect family members giving them a space to talk together. Sometimes it is also a corner reminiscent of childhood with old items. It makes them remember their loved ones most…

Investor‘s requirements: In spite of having a small area, the house owner dream of that their house has to ensure full of features for the family. The living room is not only for reception but also a place to gather friends. Moreover, the kitchen space must be airy and children can be observed playing. In particular, with their own personalities, they want their house to be as thoughtful as possible with everything that is airy, neat, light and minimalistic, with sunshine and wind. In general, the house is a closed shape but inside is an open space connecting the kitchen to the living room and the floor space.

Thus, with the given requirements, we combined plants with raw color materials such as: Red brick tone, cement wall outside to paint a natural and rustic exterior. The main highlight of the interior is wood; the wall was painted white tone to help the space become wider and more luxurious. The economic problem is the point that we are most satisfied with in the design of 45 House. As the cost of building the house is very reasonable for the young couple. At the same time, the front of the house is also distinctive and prominent in the small alley.