World
World
  Chenot Palace Weggis Health Wellness Hotel / Davide Macullo Architects

Chenot Palace Weggis Health Wellness Hotel / Davide Macullo Architects

Chenot Palace Weggis Health Wellness Hotel / Davide Macullo Architects

  Curated by María Francisca González
Hotels, Wellbeing, Extension
Weggis, Switzerland
  Architects: Davide Macullo Architects
  Area:  18361
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Alex Teuscher, Fabrice Fouillet, Roberto Pellegrini
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Poliform, 2F Leuchten, Alutech Metallbau, Aqwa Sanitär, Baumgartner, Brunner Innenausbau, Emmenbrücke, HGC, Holzbau Bucher, Stans, Vogel Design
  Architect In Charge:Davide Macullo
  Design Team:Michele Alberio, Andrea Carlotta Conti, Andrea Caminada, Federica Buffetti, Samantha Capoferri, Lorenza Tallarini.
  Client:Dogus Group, Turkey
  Client Representative:Drees & Sommer, Zurich, CH
  Landscape Architect:Fahrni Architekten
  Construction Contractor:Anliker AG
  Interior Contractor:Poliform Contract
  Timber Construction Consultants:Lauber Ingenieure
  Structural Engineer:Basler & Hofmann
  Sanitary Engineer:JOP Gebäudetechnik
  Fire Protection Consultant:Simon Rubin, Lauber Ingenieure
  Timber Construction:Kost Holzbau
  Lighting Consultant:Mettler + Partner
  Sauna & Steambath Planner:Wellness Partner
  Sleeping Suites:Sonami
© Roberto Pellegrini

Text description provided by the architects. The true beauty of a built place is proportional to the positive influence it has on people. When we wonder why we feel so good in a place, so 'at home', it is because its dimensions, proportions and tensions have been designed for us.

© Fabrice Fouillet

Chenot Palace Weggis, located in one of the most beautiful and historic places in Switzerland, overlooking Lake Lucerne, framed by the Alps, is designed for human well-being. What the hotel offers is continuous sense of feeling good, being at ease. It is this sense we give to our architecture by understanding it as a link between the DNA of a place and its future.

© Fabrice Fouillet
Section
Section
© Fabrice Fouillet

Constructed between Autumn 2018 and Spring 2020, this flagship project extends over 20'000 sqm and includes the addition of a new timber guest room block, a state-of-the-art medical spa and wellness area and the renovation of existing hotel buildings. 

© Fabrice Fouillet
© Roberto Pellegrini

The view of the charming turn-of-the-century hotel from the lake remains unchanged from before the new development; the new guest room building has been set back above the entrance and its volumes staggered in such a way that it is not ever fully visible. 

© Roberto Pellegrini

The spa volume is covered with gardens and on arrival there only hint of spaces that might lie inside is across a series of bonsai courtyards. The timber cladding of the new guest rooms, spa and pool area plays a game of shadows and creates a material landscape embedded in the green gardens while the uniting of the old hotel buildings with the new elements is a synthesis of architectural language with simplicity in materials to ensure that the senses are not overwhelmed. 

© Fabrice Fouillet

The language of the new adopts the symbolic traits of the historical buildings, recalling the proportions and character of the vernacular, expressed in a contemporary way, combining the organic with the geometric, all in chromatic harmony. The complex comprises 97 hotel rooms, of which 52 are in pre-existing buildings and 45 in the new timber construction.

© Alex Teuscher

Project location

Address:Weggis, Switzerland

Davide Macullo Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingRefurbishmentExtensionSwitzerland
