Parramatta Square's Sweeping Civic Hub Revised Design Unveiled

Save this picture! 5 Parramatta Square. Image Courtesy of City of Parramatta

The City of Parramatta has released a revised vision for the new Parramatta Square civic hub in Australia. Designed by Manuelle Gautrand Architecture with firms Designinc and Lacoste + Stevenson, the multi-purpose, six-story building will accommodate a variety of uses. Called 5 Parramatta Square, the project is designed to be a new community, cultural, and civic heart.

+ 8

Save this picture! 5 Parramatta Square. Image Courtesy of City of Parramatta

5 Parramatta Square is currently under construction, and will connect with the historic town hall to deliver community and cultural experiences along with a new library. Built, one of Australia’s largest private construction groups, has been contracted to deliver the $130 million project, and the building will be owned by City of Parramatta Council. The revised vision includes the first renderings of the building’s interior since 2016.

Save this picture! 5 Parramatta Square. Image Courtesy of City of Parramatta

Save this picture! 5 Parramatta Square. Image Courtesy of City of Parramatta

The design will house a public library, offering an extensive book collection, digital resources, 24/7 book return facility, and study area. It will also include a Discovery Centre and cultural heritage spaces, including interactive displays and exhibitions, an Aboriginal Keeping Place for local Indigenous objects, and a research lab, as well as community collaboration and creative spaces and the new City of Parramatta Council Chambers. A key feature of the project will be a digital facade used to project curated content.

The 5 Parramatta Square civic hub project is due to be completed by April 2022.

News via City of Parramatta