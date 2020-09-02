Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
BeiBei Holiday BSC Marine Base / Benjai architecture

BeiBei Holiday BSC Marine Base / Benjai architecture

© Ripei Qiu

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Architecture
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Architects: BENJAI Architectural Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  988
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ripei Qiu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Pancolor
  • Design Team:Benjai Group 1
  • Client:Sino-Ocean Group
  • Engineering:Hebei Architectural Design and Research Institute Co. LTD
  • Landscape:Ecoland
  • Consultant:Sino-Ocean Group
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu

Symbiotic | Fitting the environment
The project is located in the Blue Coast of Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province. To the south of the base is the vast Bohai Sea and high-quality sandy beach, which is also the base of national Marine sailing sports. At the north of area are community parks and sports facilities, which is all about relaxing sports and life. This project is the supporting facilities of national Marine sailing sports, with a total construction area of about 998 square meters, consisting of two single buildings.

© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu

In the first stage of planning, we avoid as much disturbance as possible to the surrounding environment. The L-shaped main building of the Sailing Centre not only fits the shape of the court on the north side, but also maximizes the facade on the sea side; The square cabin sub-building sits on a small mound, echoing the main building.

© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu

Shadows | White sailing shadow solidifies into buildings
The original design of the building was to shape two triangular sails: It likes a frozen white sail on the sea. The outstanding architectural form naturally becomes a landmark of the seaside, and also well explaining the functional properties of the building itself. A harmonious picture of architecture and sea, city and inhabitants.

© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu

Sculptural | A simple attempt at modernism
On the south side of the building, there is a transparent and continuous glass curtain wall on the first floor and a special terrace on the second and roof. Thick white concrete walls and transparent blue-gray glass form a strong contrast. The building is perfectly integrated with the surrounding environment, and the landscape design is modest and elegant.

© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu

Dialogue | Talk to the sea
At the beginning of the design, different scenarios are considered, where inhabitants can quietly look and talk to the sea.

© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu

Surprise | The joy of space
Here’s some entertaining spaces for users to discover.

© Ripei Qiu
© Ripei Qiu

