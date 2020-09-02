BeiBei Holiday BSC Marine Base / Benjai architecture

+ 31

Design Team: Benjai Group 1

Client: Sino-Ocean Group

Engineering: Hebei Architectural Design and Research Institute Co. LTD

Landscape: Ecoland

Consultant: Sino-Ocean Group

Symbiotic | Fitting the environment

The project is located in the Blue Coast of Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province. To the south of the base is the vast Bohai Sea and high-quality sandy beach, which is also the base of national Marine sailing sports. At the north of area are community parks and sports facilities, which is all about relaxing sports and life. This project is the supporting facilities of national Marine sailing sports, with a total construction area of about 998 square meters, consisting of two single buildings.

In the first stage of planning, we avoid as much disturbance as possible to the surrounding environment. The L-shaped main building of the Sailing Centre not only fits the shape of the court on the north side, but also maximizes the facade on the sea side; The square cabin sub-building sits on a small mound, echoing the main building.

Shadows | White sailing shadow solidifies into buildings

The original design of the building was to shape two triangular sails: It likes a frozen white sail on the sea. The outstanding architectural form naturally becomes a landmark of the seaside, and also well explaining the functional properties of the building itself. A harmonious picture of architecture and sea, city and inhabitants.

Sculptural | A simple attempt at modernism

On the south side of the building, there is a transparent and continuous glass curtain wall on the first floor and a special terrace on the second and roof. Thick white concrete walls and transparent blue-gray glass form a strong contrast. The building is perfectly integrated with the surrounding environment, and the landscape design is modest and elegant.

Dialogue | Talk to the sea

At the beginning of the design, different scenarios are considered, where inhabitants can quietly look and talk to the sea.

Surprise | The joy of space

Here’s some entertaining spaces for users to discover.