M Street Building / LESS

Office Buildings • Yongsan-gu, South Korea Architects: LESS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1978 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: N2shot, LESS

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk HANGLAS , Inoblock , Jaewon Metal , MBK , Rhino , Sam Hwa Paint , Tigerstone Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Junseung Woo

Design Team: Junseuing Woo, Sangjung Han, Chulsoo Choi, Hokyoum Kim, Siyeol Song, Jinkwan Kim, Taegyu Park, Sunwha Lee

Client: MUHAK

Structural Engineering: Dream Structural Engineering

Mep Engineering: JungMyung, Chungwoo E&G, ANN Partners

Civil Engineering : Jungmin Geo Tech.

Landscape: LESS

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Seoul's multicultural heart, this building in Itaewon is situated in prime commercial real estate, where pedestrian and automobile traffic converge, and behind which, the landmark and immediately recognizable Namsan Mountain hillside area sloped street blend into the background.

Our objective was to extend various pedestrian movement from the sloped street and traffic center to deep inside the building. As a result, the building's exterior reveals outer stairs at the street level, spanning directly from the upper floors straight to the rooftop, where pedestrians can interact with people on the street as well as inside building. These expanded views traverse the citywide to the symbolic and historic Namsan Mountain.

The gradually transforming and shifting façade module is carefully coordinated three-dimensionally, from street to the building's interior, and the kinked façade creates a smooth and flowing transition from the street level to the building rooftop. This is all connected to another level of the street inside the building through a path that illuminates light and harmonizes the sounds from the street.

The façade element has its own rhythm, carefully defining the three-dimensionally kinked façade module's direction and face by orientation and its context. This vertical element of the facade module works as a louver to deal with the climate condition of building inside. The module facade transitions, blurring the divisions between the building floor and interior space vertically and horizontally. The aim was to make the vertical movement of building stand in harmony and yet independent from the street condition and context, all for the public and bypasses to view this as a smooth and harmonious melody